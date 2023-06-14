WWE considered adding 22-time champion to D-Generation X and Evolution

D-Generation X and Evolution are widely viewed as two of the greatest stables in WWE history. In a recent interview, Stevie Richards disclosed that he was discussed as a possible member of both groups.

Richards worked for WWE between 1999 and 2008, during which time he won the Hardcore Championship 21 times and European Championship once. The 51-year-old is arguably best remembered for his time as the leader of the villainous Right to Censor faction in 2000 and 2001.

Speaking to WSI's James Romero, Richards confirmed that WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon considered adding him to D-Generation X:

"It was a consideration right before I signed with the company. I had met with Vince and, by the way, absolutely totally unprepared for what sat across from me with Vince. There was no preparation. Like I said, I was very immature in a lot of ways, but I think Vince also knew that I was gonna try to work hard. You just don't know sometimes with Vince when he wakes up in the morning." [0:26 – 0:47]

In 1999, D-Generation X consisted of five members: Billy Gunn, Chyna, Road Dogg, Triple H, and X-Pac. Richards said he "would be the guy who would bump and take finishers" had he joined the group.

How Stevie Richards almost joined Evolution in WWE

Batista, Randy Orton, Ric Flair, and Triple H formed Evolution in 2003. Stevie Richards, aged 31 at the time, was viewed as a potential member of the group alongside former WCW star Mark Jindrak.

Richards recalled how WWE's decision-makers ultimately selected Batista and Orton as the two younger members of the faction:

"Later on, I was actually early in the process considered to be in Evolution too because they wanted young guys. They considered myself, they considered Jindrak, who was best friends with Randy Orton at the time, and I think that's why he didn't get it, because they were out doing things and partying. I don't know what was going on. Jindrak, I thought, would have been a good choice." [1:05 – 1:29]

In 2020, Triple H revealed that he did not want Jindrak in Evolution due to his immature behavior outside of the ring. WWE's Chief Content Officer even banned the superstar from riding in the same car as him.

