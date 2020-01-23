WWE could reveal top SmackDown star as the winner of the Men's Royal Rumble 2020 match (Opinion)

There can only be two!

On the latest episode of Dropkick DiSKussions, Korey Gunz and Tom Colohue were discussing two major matches and how one match earlier in the night will likely determine the winner of the Men's Royal Rumble.

One of the matches on the card happens to be Roman Reigns vs King Corbin in a Falls Count Anywhere match. It's a stipulation chosen by Reigns after he defeated Robert Roode in a Tables match.

Tom Colohue revealed to Korey Gunz on the latest episode of Dropkick DiSKussions that the stipulation is tailor-made for Corbin to win. He compared it to Becky Lynch's situation last year - where she lost the Royal Rumble opener and went on to win the Women's Royal Rumble match.

He believes the same will happen to Reigns, as he could lose to Corbin and win the Men's Rumble match.

"I think we'll get a very similar scenario here. Yes, I think Roman Reigns will lose. I think the Falls Count Anywhere really falls into Baron Corbin's hands because he has allies. Even though Roman Reigns has a few allies as well, Corbin can certainly bring in a few more people and it depends on what the next steps are intended to be."

He noted that Corbin has won all of their encounters in the feud and that it's all set up for a big Roman Reigns win.

"They could grow that King's court to Baron Corbin and add a few more people very easily. So I do see Baron Corbin winning. It's very telling because every match he's had with Roman so far in this feud, he's won. In Manchester, 1-on-1, he won. At TLC, he won. Baron Corbin is really getting the rub of the green here, which tells me a very big win is coming Roman Reigns' way.

It's unlikely that Roman Reigns will get the same kind of backlash if he wins the Royal Rumble this year. It's been 5 years since the Royal Rumble disaster when he won and there's no doubt that a lot of things have changed.

The WWE Universe has also gained a large admiration for Reigns following his fight back from leukemia and if he does win, we can only hope that the reaction is a favorable one for The Big Dog.

