WWE couple announce birth of a baby boy

Maria and Mike Kanellis have announced the birth of their 2nd child – Carver Mars Bennett. He was born on 3rd February, and WWE have revealed that both the mom and the baby are doing great.

Maria took to Instagram to post a few photos of the baby and the couple. She captioned the following post: “Carver Mars Bennett arrived yesterday 2/3/2020 at 3:07 pm. 8 pounds and 20 and 1/2 inches. We are so in love!! @carvermarsbennett @therealmichaelbennett #marsattacks.”

As mentioned before, this is their 2nd child – the first one being a daughter named Freddie Moon.

Mike Kanellis has been working at NXT Live Events but has been off WWE TV for a long time. The couple last appeared together back in August when Maria announced her pregnancy during a mixed tag-team match against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

Maria went on to win the WWE 24/7 Championship from her husband and had challenged anyone to try and take it from her. Sadly for her, Mike himself took the opportunity at the OGBYN table and pinned his wife for the title.

Maria has been off TV since then, and Mike was working on Monday Night RAW and 205 Live. However, his last TV appearance was on SmackDown where he lost to Chad Gable, aka Short G, back in September.