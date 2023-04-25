A large portion of the WWE fanbase was shocked and disappointed when Cody Rhodes didn't take the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Rhodes asked for a rematch the next night on RAW but was instead demolished by his would-be tag team partner Brock Lesnar. The two will battle at Backlash in Puerto Rico on May 6.

While The American Nightmare could not wrest the titles from The Tribal Chief, Triple H made a massive announcement on the latest RAW. Because of the upcoming WWE Draft, the brand Roman Reigns will not be drafted to would need its own title.

WWE @WWE



has brought back a legendary championship on BREAKING NEWS: WWE will crown a BRAND NEW World Heavyweight Champion on May 27 at #NightofChampions @TripleH has brought back a legendary championship on #WWERaw that The Game knows all too well! BREAKING NEWS: WWE will crown a BRAND NEW World Heavyweight Champion on May 27 at #NightofChampions!@TripleH has brought back a legendary championship on #WWERaw that The Game knows all too well! https://t.co/BNxvJK2rRh

With that in mind, he introduced a World Heavyweight Championship and stated that a new champion will be crowned at Night Of Champions on May 27. With Rhodes' status in WWE, many people think he should win the new title.

Let's examine three reasons why that might be the wrong call:

#3. Cody Rhodes winning the championship would be too predictable.

One reason why Rhodes shouldn't win the new belt is that it would be very predictable. Sometimes, predictability is a good thing, like when both Rhodes and Rhea Ripley were heavy favorites to win their respective Royal Rumbles. Both stars were extremely over with the fans.

While The American Nightmare hoisting the title in Saudi Arabia will be met with cheers, it is also something fans would expect. The new champion could be a shock winner.

#2. His first major WWE world title win shouldn't be in Saudi Arabia.

Rhodes is called The American Nightmare for a reason. It's a play on his father's moniker, The American Dream. Dusty Rhodes started at the bottom and worked his tail off to become a legend.

Cody could have won the titles at WrestleMania 39 to a raucous reception in Hollywood, California. Shows in Saudi Arabia usually have huge stars and moments. When Cody does win a major title this time, however, it should be in a city that means a lot to him.

#1. Not beating Roman Reigns for the title would feel like a consolation prize.

Cody Rhodes returned as a hero at WrestleMania 38. His unfortunate injury might have derailed plans, but his title trajectory still involved his family and The Tribal Chief.

He has unfinished business with Reigns because Solo Sikoa interfered to help Reigns retain. The story that has unfolded revolves heavily around Rhodes' legacy and finishing the story of winning a world title.

The story started with Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The fitting ending to his story would be defeating The Tribal Chief once he passes 1,000 days as Universal Champion.

Brock Lesnar vs. a female Superstar? Teddy Long pitches a crazy idea. More here

Poll : Should Cody Rhodes win the World Heavyweight Championship? Yes. No. 0 votes