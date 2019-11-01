WWE Crown Jewel 2019: 3 subtle things you may have missed - Rollins entrance, Crowd throwing objects

There were some interesting subtle details at Crown Jewel

Crown Jewel may be seen as one of the most entertaining trips to Saudi Arabia in recent memory, WWE pulled it out of the bag from start to finish and even allowed The Fiend to finally pick up the Universal Championship when he pinned Seth Rollins in the main event.

This is the first time a World Championship has changed hands in Saudi Arabia since Brock Lesnar won the vacated Championship last year when he defeated Braun Strowman.

Tyson Fury had a fantastic debut and managed to defeat Braun Strowman via count-out, whilst Cain Velasquez finally fell foul to Brock Lesnar, who forced the former UFC star to tap to the Kimura lock.

The 24/7 Championship changed hands twice as R-Truth was able to pin Sunil Singh following the battle royal on the kickoff show, but Samir later pinned R-Truth to win back the title. Whilst there are many things that will make headlines from Crown Jewel, there are many others that some fans failed to notice.

#3 Byron Saxton returned to commentary

Byron Saxton made his return to commentary at Crown Jewel

When SmackDown debuted on FOX and announced the WWE Draft, the commentary teams also changed since WWE decided to go with the two-man team of Michael Cole and Corey Graves on SmackDown and Dio Madden, Vic Joseph and Jerry Lawler on Raw. This meant that Byron Saxton would be taken off commentary after years of sitting behind the desk.

It was a harsh reality for both Saxton and Tom Phillips who lost their position as part of the shuffle, but for the main event match at Crown Jewel, Saxton returned to commentary.

Throughout the night, Saxton had been the backstage interviewer and was finally rewarded with a stint on commentary for the Universal Championship match, where he was able to call the impressive title change.

