WWE Crown Jewel 2019: 5 biggest questions after Brock Lesnar conquered Cain Velasquez in two minutes

Brock Lesnar defeated Cain Velasquez in 130 seconds

Crown Jewel 2019 surprisingly began with the WWE Championship match between long-term rivals Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez.

Back in October 2010, Lesnar lost the UFC Heavyweight Championship in 4 minutes and 12 seconds to Velasquez, who recently retired from MMA to begin a full-time career in professional wrestling/sports entertainment.

Despite Velasquez’s inexperience inside the squared circle, he was immediately thrown into a main-event storyline after signing with WWE, becoming the first person in the company’s history to challenge for the WWE Championship on his debut.

Considering the hype around this nine-years-in-the-making rematch, it was safe to assume that the former UFC heavyweights would produce a competitive contest in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. However, the match ended up being one of the shortest WWE Championship encounters of all time, with Lesnar making his opponent tap out to the Kimura Lock after just 2 minutes and 10 seconds.

In this article, let’s take a look at five of the biggest questions that need answering after the shocking manner of Lesnar’s victory.

#5 Why was the match so short?

Regular WWE viewers will know that Brock Lesnar is often involved in one of the shortest matches on the card at WWE events.

In the last three years, his one-on-one matches against Goldberg (1 minute, 26 seconds), Samoa Joe (6 minutes, 25 seconds) and Braun Strowman (3 minutes, 15 seconds) were over in quick fashion, while it only took “The Beast” nine seconds to win the WWE Championship from Kofi Kingston on the first episode of SmackDown on FOX.

Needless to say, his latest match at Crown Jewel was expected to last a lot longer than it did (2 minutes, 10 seconds), but the destructive victory allows Lesnar to maintain his beastly aura as the only Superstar in WWE whose matches can finish in the blink of an eye, regardless of who he is facing.

Lots of people have criticised WWE’s booking of the match, with some saying that Cain Velasquez was “buried” on his debut, but it is worth remembering that this was only his third official match since making the switch from MMA.

With that in mind, did WWE try to hide his weaknesses by keeping the match so short?

