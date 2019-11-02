WWE Crown Jewel 2019: 5 Impressive stats coming out of the history-making show

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 02 Nov 2019, 04:37 IST

It was a history-making night at Crown Jewel

Crown Jewel was easily the best show that WWE has ever presented from Saudi Arabia and not only did the show deliver, it also made history a number of times throughout the night. Not only did the women compete in the first-ever female's match in the history of Saudi Arabia, but also Tyson Fury became the first boxer to wrestle in the country as well.

Mansoor made his singles debut in a winning effort against Cesaro whilst the 24/7 Championship became the first title to change hands twice in the same night in the Middle Eastern country. The OC are now The Best Tag Team in the World and AJ Styles managed to retain his United States Champion in a fantastic match against Humberto Carrillo who made his debut and competed twice in one night as part of last night's show.

As already stated, it was a stacked affair that lasted almost five hours and created some impressive stats as part of the show.

#5. Shortest match in Saudi Arabia

Brock Lesnar defeated Cain Velasquez in just 88 seconds

Brock Lesnar retained his WWE Championship last night when he was finally able to get revenge on Cain Velasquez, the man who defeated him in the Octagon nine years before. Velasquez has only recently made the switch over to wrestling and signed a deal with WWE ahead of the match whilst also announcing that he had retired from MMA.

Lesnar and Velasquez locked up for the first time in a wrestling ring last night in Saudi Arabia and this time it was Lesnar who came out on to when he forced Velasquez to tap to the Kimura Lock. The match lasted just 88 seconds which makes it the shortest match that has taken place in the country over the past two years since WWE's partnership with Saudi Arabia began.

