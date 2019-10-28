WWE Crown Jewel 2019 : 5 tag teams who could win the World Cup in Saudi Arabia

The largest Tag Team Turmoil in wrestling history will determine The Best Tag Team in the World

WWE will return to Saudi Arabia on 31st October to conduct the second edition of WWE Crown Jewel. Unlike last year, WWE has not organized a singles tournament for the WWE World Cup, instead, they have preferred to set up the largest Tag Team Turmoil match in WWE history to determine ‘The Best Tag Team in the World’.

As of 27th October, WWE has announced nine participants for this contest namely The OC, The Revival, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, Lucha House Party, The B-Team, Heavy Machinery, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, The New Day, and The Viking Raiders. The fans expect the Usos to join the other tag teams in this match as well, however, there has been no official announcement of the same till now.

At Crown Jewel 2018, Shane McMahon had controversially emerged as ‘The Best in the World’ after making a direct entry into the final of the tournament. But, WWE will look to improve its booking from the last year.

On that note, let us now have a look at the 5 tag teams which could win the WWE World Cup at Crown Jewel 2019:

#5 The OC

Former RAW tag team champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will represent The OC in the Tag Team Turmoil

As AJ Styles will defend his United States Championship on the Crown Jewel match-card, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will represent The OC in the Tag Team Turmoil match. Gallows and Anderson had recently won the RAW Tag Team Championships but WWE messed up their reign by involving Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman in the Tag Team title picture.

The OC then got lost in the mix as the team of Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler won the championships from Rollins and Strowman at Clash of Champions. Next, the Viking Raiders seized the gold as Roode and Ziggler were going to SmackDown.

The WWE Universe has always admired the team of Gallows and Anderson, and WWE should establish them as a relevant tag team instead of having them play the role of sidekicks to Styles.

Since the Viking Raiders have recently won the championships, the WWE Creative should not thrust The OC into the title picture, but they can allow them to win the World Cup so that their rivalry with the Street Profits can obtain more attention.

