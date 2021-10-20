WWE Crown Jewel 2021: 3 Major returns that could happen

We are less than 24 hours away from Crown Jewel 2021, WWE's next major pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia as part of their 10-year contract.

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship is likely to be the main event of the show. WWE will also be crowning the new King of the Ring and the winner of the inaugural Queen's Crown Tournament this Thursday. There are also multiple other top matches to look forward to.

To say the least, the match card is exciting. But it could become a lot more interesting with some surprising returns. Let's take a look at three WWE Superstars who could come back at Crown Jewel 2021. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same.

#3 MVP could return at WWE Crown Jewel 2021

One of the featured matches on the Crown Jewel 2021 match card is the No Holds Barred battle between Goldberg and Bobby Lashley. The two first met at SummerSlam earlier this year where Lashley won the match after the Hall of Famer was unable to continue due to a leg injury. The All Mighty went on to attack Goldberg's son Gage, and the WCW icon is now back to avenge his son.

While Goldberg surely heads into this match as the favorite, Lashley could get a huge boost if WWE books him to win another match over the former Universal Champion.

Recently, we have seen the reformation of The Hurt Business but it's incomplete without their manager, MVP. While he is indefinitely out, the company might bring him back at Crown Jewel, leading the faction in helping Lashley defeat Goldberg.

#2 Beth Phoenix could get involved in the Hell in a Cell match

Crown Jewel 2021 will feature the third match in what has been an amazing feud between Edge and Seth Rollins. With both picking up one victory each over the other, their match at the pay-per-view will decide who wins the entire feud.

With the angle becoming very personal, WWE has announced a massive stipulation as the two superstars will step inside the deadly structure of Hell in a Cell.

A couple of weeks ago, we saw Rollins invade Edge's house and threaten to hurt his wife Beth Phoenix and their children. Last week on SmackDown, The Rated-R Superstar brought up the name of Becky Lynch during his promo as well.

There are hints that the company could book a mixed tag team match between the two real-life couples. To begin that build, we might see Beth Phoenix return at Crown Jewel 2021 and get involved in the Hell in a Cell match in some manner.

#1 WWE Crown Jewel 2021 could witness the return of Alexa Bliss

One of the biggest names from WWE's women's division currently on hiatus is Alexa Bliss. She has been one of the most impressive stars over the last few years. However, her most recent gimmick involving a doll named Lilly has been met with mixed reactions. With Bray Wyatt no longer by her side, the supernatural character hasn't been booked well.

Recently, Bliss took to Twitter teasing a gimmick change. If that is indeed the plan, we might see her return at Crown Jewel 2021 with her old gimmick. She might get involved in the Queen's Crown tournament finals, or even have a showdown with Becky Lynch after her match.

