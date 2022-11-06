WWE Crown Jewel 2022: 5 Mistakes that were made - Controversial finish, Championship reign comes to an end 

WWE Crown Jewel was able to deliver on the hype that the company had pushed in the weeks leading up to the show.

It was one of the best shows that WWE has ever presented from Saudi Arabia and handed out many lasting moments throughout the night.

While the event will be remembered for some time, there will be many arguments over the mistakes that WWE made throughout the show.

Here are just a handful of mistakes that were made at WWE Crown Jewel.

#5. Nikki Cross botched her interference in the Women's Tag Team Championship match

Nikki Cross was the difference maker in the Women's Tag Team Championship match and the reason why Alexa Bliss and Asuka lost their titles after just five days on RAW. Not only was this an odd thing to happen, but it also didn't make any sense since Nikki Cross was attacking Damage CTRL just weeks before she made her return.

Cross took out Damage CTRL and Bianca Belair on RAW when she returned to the company, and now the WWE Universe is expected to believe that she's on the same page as the hellish stable.

#4. Why didn't The OC do anything about Rhea Ripley at WWE Crown Jewel?

The OC knew what they were walking into when they headed to WWE Crown Jewel to take on The Judgment Day. As expected, Rhea Ripley included herself in the match, taking out AJ Styles this time.

The former Women's Champion was the reason why The Judgment Day won the match, but this could have been avoided.

AJ Styles was looking for a female wrestler to combat Rhea, but for some reason, the group made the trip to the Middle East without putting a plan b in place, knowing that Ripley would be there.

#3. Why didn't Damage CTRL come out to help Bayley?

Bayley came up short in her quest to become RAW Women's Champion again tonight at WWE Crown Jewel. The Last Woman Standing match allowed interference, and interestingly it was one of the only matches on the night that didn't include interference.

Instead, Belair and Bayley were left alone, and even when it was clear that Bayley wouldn't win, her teammates were happy to leave her alone and celebrate their own victory instead.

#2. Why were Alexa Bliss and Asuka's reign cut short?

Like Nikki Cross' inclusion in the match, it's questionable as to why WWE cut Alexa Bliss and Asuka's reign short. It could be that the company didn't mean to give Asuka and Alexa a tag title run, to begin with, or something could have changed within the company in the last week.

The only real explanation for this is that Sasha Banks and Naomi have agreed to make their return and will be looking for the Championships that they never lost, which means that WWE needed the titles back on heels.

#1. What was the finish of the match between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel?

Brock Lesnar was able to defeat Bobby Lashley after he used his Hurt Lock against him, but the referee counted the pin when Lashley's shoulders were not actually down. This was seen as a massive botch by the WWE Universe and clearly wasn't the way that the match should have ended.

So the question here is whether or not there should have been another ending to the match or if this was supposed to be the end, but two of the most experienced men in the business were able to mess it up.

Did you see any other mistakes at Crown Jewel? Have your say in the comments section below.

