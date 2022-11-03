WWE Crown Jewel 2022: 5 potential finishes for The Usos vs. The Brawling Brutes - Jey finds his inner "Ucey," a warrior returns

The Usos are set to defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championship this Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel against Butch and Ridge Holland of the Brawling Brutes.

The Bloodline brutally attacked Sheamus on a recent edition of SmackDown. Ridge and Butch will attempt to exact revenge at Crown Jewel by ending The Usos' dominant title reign.

Listed below are a few possible finishes for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match this Saturday at the premium live event.

#5. The Usos find their inner "Ucey"

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns instructed Jey Uso and Sami to work out their differences on last week's episode of SmackDown. The Honorary Uce apologized for whatever he did to upset Jey and offered a truce. Jey declined and shouted that he didn't care about the Tribal Chief's wishes.

Roman Reigns became angry, but Zayn calmed everyone down. Sami suggested that Jey wasn't feeling very "Ucey" lately. However, that could change over this weekend.

Jimmy and Jey make an excellent tag team and will perhaps show the WWE Universe why they are on top of the division with a clean victory over the Brawling Brutes at Crown Jewel.

#4. The Brawling Brutes win the titles

Butch and Ridge Holland have all of the motivation in the world heading into the tag title match at Crown Jewel. The Bloodline brutally attacked their leader Sheamus and bashed his arm several times with a steel chair.

The Celtic Warrior has fallen just short of capturing the Intercontinental Championship a couple of times now from Gunther.

The Brawling Brutes can make Sheampus proud by defeating The Usos clean at the premium live event.

#3. A warning from Roman Reigns backfires

Roman Reigns is the Head of the Table and the leader of The Bloodline. He wasn't thrilled with Jey Uso on SmackDown and could deliver a warning to the tag champion in a backstage segment during the show.

Reigns could tell Jey that he hasn't been carrying his weight in the group and demand that they defeat the Brawling Brutes tonight. The Tribal Chief could make his point by watching the match from the entrance ramp.

In this scenario, Jey could become distracted by trying to earn the approval of his Tribal Chief. The Brawling Brutes could use it to their advantage to leave WWE Crown Jewel as champions.

#2. Jey Uso turns his back on The Bloodline

Jey Uso initially wanted no part of The Bloodline, but Roman forced his hand. At WWE Hell in a Cell 2020, Roman battled Jey in an 'I Quit' match inside the steel structure. The Tribal Chief won the match by beating Jimmy Uso until Jey quit to spare his brother.

It's hard to believe that Jey isn't carrying around some resentment from that. There is a saying that time heals all wounds but that one might be too deep.

Jey may finally decide to break out on his own and attempt to takedown The Bloodline. A good start would be to abandon your tag team partner in the middle of a title match.

#1. A brawl to set up a match at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

As stated earlier, The Bloodline recently crossed the line on SmackDown with their attack on Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior was sent to a local medical facility and hasn't been seen on WWE television since.

Sheamus can show up at the premium live event to ensure there is outside interference from The Bloodline. The Undisputed Tag Team Championship match at WWE Crown Jewel could end in disqualification as the Brawling Brutes start brawling with The Bloodline.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is on November 26th, and the premium live event no longer focuses on RAW vs. SmackDown.

The matches at Survivor Series will be booked through storylines rather than brand warfare. These two factions seem like the perfect candidates to meet in a WarGames match at the end of the month.

