Saudi Arabian fans will be treated to another Premium Live Event in the form of WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

Fans will get a few first-time contests during the event. Logan Paul will get his first championship opportunity when he takes on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Recent reports suggest that his brother Jake Paul will accompany him.

The Judgment Day will meet its match in The O.C. at the Premium Live Event. Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre has challenged Karrion Kross to a Steel Cage match at Crown Jewel. The two superstars met earlier in a Strap Match that Kross won with the help of Scarlett.

A few women’s matches are also scheduled for the show this year. Bayley will challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship on Saturday night. Damage CTRL will take on Asuka and Alexa Bliss for the WWE Women’s Championship during the event.

One of the biggest matches of the night will see Braun Strowman and Omos go head-to-head in a dream match. The Brawling Brutes are also set to get another shot at The Usos’ Unified Tag Team Championships at the show.

All these matches are set to light up Saudi Arabia on Saturday night. Look at the five things that must happen at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

#5. The O.C. must find someone to neutralize Rhea Ripley at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson will take on The Judgment Day in a six-man tag team match at WWE Crown Jewel. Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest will look to bag a win at the show to make a statement.

Rhea Ripley will likely accompany the heels in the middle. The Eradicator has played a significant role in matches between the two sides in the past, and she will probably do her best to help her side in the contest.

The O.C. has found it challenging to overcome Ripley, who has already done a lot of damage to the faction previously. With that said, Styles and his crew must look to find some backup to help them during Crown Jewel.

During the match, Ripley will likely get involved and interfere in the proceedings. Raquel Rodriguez must then come out to take down Ripley and send her running. Her actions could help The O.C. pick up the win and add another member to the faction.

It would be good to see Rodriguez join Styles, Gallows, and Anderson to take on The Judgment Day in future contests.

#4. Braun Strowman vs. Omos must end in a no-contest

Braun Strowman vs. Omos will be one of the biggest matches of WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

Two of the biggest men in all sports entertainment are set to clash at WWE Crown Jewel. MVP laid down the challenge on behalf of Omos, and Braun Strowman agreed to set up the match for the Premium Live Event.

The Monster of all Monsters returned to WWE earlier this year but hasn’t made a massive impact, even though he has been repackaged. Meanwhile, Omos has suffered a similar faith as he hasn’t received a massive push and has lost to Bobby Lashley in crucial matches.

WWE will find it difficult to hand either superstar a loss, as it will undoubtedly dent their value. With that in mind, the creative team must look to end the match in a no-contest to protect both the monsters.

Fans could see them break the ring with a massive move or fight out of the arena to end the contest. Following the match's outcome, MVP could unite the two men to form a tag team that could take down many superstars before challenging The Usos for the tag team titles.

#3. Brock Lesnar must defeat Bobby Lashley to even the score

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley are set to collide again at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. The two men met at this year’s Royal Rumble Premium Live Event in their first dream match.

The Beast Incarnate had the upper hand over Lashley at the show before an attack by Roman Reigns, and a betrayal by Paul Heyman gave The All Mighty the win. It’s why Lesnar came back last month to target Lashley and set up a match for Crown Jewel.

The two superstars will likely put on a great show and give fans some big spots. In the end, Lesnar must hit Lashley with a couple of F5s before pinning him for the win.

The All Mighty has already scored a tainted win over Lesnar, and it would be good to see the former Universal Champion get his revenge in Saudi Arabia. The finish could also allow WWE to book one final match between the two giants to settle the score and determine who is the toughest man in all of sports entertainment.

#2. Bray Wyatt must interfere in the match between Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross

Bray Wyatt is scheduled to appear at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre are set to meet inside a Steel Cage at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. The former won their first match after Scarlett pepper-sprayed McIntyre and blinded him.

The Steel Cage stipulation will likely force Scarlett to stay outside the cage and limit her interference. That could give The Scottish Psychopath the edge he needs to end the fight cleanly and get even with Kross.

However, Bray Wyatt must appear in the Steel Cage after the lights go out during the match. He must attack both superstars and lay waste to them before disappearing again.

It will allow WWE to protect both superstars from a loss. It will also bring Wyatt to the forefront and give him a chance to work with two of the toughest superstars in the company.

#1. Roman Reigns must knock out Jake Paul at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Logan Paul and Roman Reigns are scheduled for a match that no one could have even imagined. The YouTube Sensation challenged the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for a title match which is now set to take place at Crown Jewel 2022.

Logan doesn’t have much experience fighting in the squared circle. However, he has won both the matches he has been a part of in the company. The boxer relies on that one lucky shot that could knock out The Tribal Chief and win him the title at Crown Jewel.

However, Reigns is overconfident and seems unaffected by Paul’s left hook, which many have talked about over the past several months. Logan will likely be accompanied by his brother Jake Paul at the Premium Live Event.

During the match at Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns must strike Jake with a Superman Punch and knock him out at a time when he would try to interfere in the match. The Maverick must then take advantage of the distraction and land a left hook on The Tribal Chief but fail to pin him for the win.

The angle will help build Reigns as an even tougher champion while potentially planting the seeds for a match between him and Jake down the line. It would be a good way to use Logan Paul’s brother at the show.

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Poll : 0 votes