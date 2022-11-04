WWE Crown Jewel 2022, top champions celebrated - 9 Shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 is set to stream this weekend, and fans are buzzing over several bouts at the event. Many are excited to tune into the show on WWE Network and Peacock. Luckily for subscribers of either platform, plenty of other programs will also be available.

Nine full-length programs will be added to WWE Network and Peacock during Crown Jewel 2022 weekend. Some programs feature in-ring action, while others are interviews and highlights. There's even some programming from other promotions besides WWE.

Besides the wealth of content coming this weekend, programming was added throughout the week. Recent episodes of NXT and RAW were made available, alongside new episodes of The Bump and RAW Talk. With so much already available, what else will be added this weekend?

Below are nine shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#9. A bonus episode of The Bump will air for WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Logan Paul is set to appear on The Bump before WWE Crown Jewel 2022

While WWE Crown Jewel 2022 will stream this weekend, the company plans to hype up the event through various programs. Perhaps the most notable is through a bonus episode of The Bump.

Airing each Wednesday, the show is hosted by Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp, and Ryan Pappolla. It features interviews with top stars in professional wrestling, past and present, along with breaking news and discussion.

The latest episode of WWE's The Bump will stream on Saturday, November 5th, at 10 AM. Sam Roberts, Butch, Ridge Holland, and a special interview with Logan Paul ahead of his match at Crown Jewel 2022 have been confirmed.

#8. WWE Crown Jewel 2022 & #7. WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Kickoff

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 will stream across Peacock and the WWE Network on Saturday, November 5th. The Kickoff show will begin at 11 AM EST and will be an hour long.

The main show will begin at 12 PM EST live in Saudi Arabia. The big event is headlined by Roman Reigns defending the WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul.

Several other big-time bouts are set to take place at the show, including a Steel Cage Match between Karrion Kross & Drew McIntyre and Bianca Belair and Bayley clashing in a Last Woman Standing Match. Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley will also go one-on-one at the show.

#6. Insane Championship Wrestling & #5. PROGRESS Wrestling - two indie shows are set to be added to the archives

PROGRESS Wrestling @ThisIs_Progress Chapter 145:



Our next event, They Think It's All Over... SUPERSHOW, takes place on the 27th November.



FRONT ROW HAS SOLD OUT



🪑 Rows 2-3 are selling FAST



🧍 Standing tickets are still available.



🎟 Tickets:

bit.ly/AllOver66 Chapter 145: #WrestlingWitchFace Recap VideoOur next event, They Think It's All Over... SUPERSHOW, takes place on the 27th November.FRONT ROW HAS SOLD OUT🪑 Rows 2-3 are selling FAST🧍 Standing tickets are still available.🎟 Tickets: 🎃 Chapter 145: #WrestlingWitchFace Recap Video⚽️ Our next event, They Think It's All Over... SUPERSHOW, takes place on the 27th November.❌ FRONT ROW HAS SOLD OUT🪑 Rows 2-3 are selling FAST🧍 Standing tickets are still available.🎟 Tickets:bit.ly/AllOver66 https://t.co/haajIA4T4i

Two new indie programs will be added to WWE Network and Peacock on Saturday, November 5th. Both shows are from the United Kingdom, with Insane Championship Wrestling and PROGRESS Wrestling providing new content for subscribers.

ICW Fight Club 240 will be added thanks to Insane Championship Wrestling from Scotland. Fight Club is a first-run show and thus hasn't previously aired elsewhere. The program only has one announced match: Aaron Echo and "Jackie Polo" vs. Chris Bungard and Sha Samuels.

PROGRESS Chapter 145: Wrestling Witch Face - Trick Or Treat will also be added on Saturday morning. The event occurred in London, England, on October 23rd, 2022. AEW's Anthony Ogogo and former NXT UK stars Nina Samuels, Eddie Dennis, Millie McKenzie, and Mark Andrews will be featured.

#4. WWE Main Event & #3. SmackDown, two recent shows, will be made available on demand

Sheamus vs. Gunther

Two shows that recently aired on television and other video-on-demand services will be added to the WWE Network and Peacock this weekend. WWE SmackDown has a 30-day delay before it can be added to the streaming platforms, which it shares with RAW. Main Event has a delay of a little over two weeks, which it shares with NXT Level Up.

WWE Main Event from October 20th, 2022, will be added to the archives on Saturday, November 5th. This episode continued the recent theme of NXT stars fighting main roster talent. Cameron Grimes battled Akira Tozawa, and Cedric Alexander took on Duke Hudson in the main event.

The October 7th edition of Friday Night SmackDown will be available on-demand on Sunday, November 6th. This was the final episode of the blue brand before Extreme Rules and featured the debut of Legado del Fantasma and a massive Intercontinental Championship match between Sheamus and Gunther.

#2. NXT Level Up will stream again

Oro Mensah vs. Xyon Quinn

NXT Level Up will stream on both WWE Network and Peacock this weekend. The program will feature up-and-coming stars hoping to one day find themselves on shows such as WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

Level Up will stream at 10 PM EST on both platforms and become available on-demand on the WWE Network. Because of contractual obligations, the show will arrive on Peacock after a few weeks.

The main event of NXT Level Up will see former NXT UK star Oro Mensah take on Xyon Quinn. Ivy Nile will try to continue her undefeated streak on the show as she takes on Sol Ruca on the undercard. Last but not least, Hank Walker will take on Level Up regular Myles Borne.

#1. This Is Awesome is back with a new episode

This Is Awesome graphic

A new WWE This Is Awesome episode is set to be added to both over-the-top streaming platforms. The series hosted by Greg Miller will be available on Friday, November 4th.

The upcoming episode will look at some of the most awesome world champions the company has produced. WWE has provided a synopsis for the forthcoming edition of This Is Awesome. You can check it out below:

"This is Awesome celebrates the most awesome WWE Champions in history. From Bruno Sammartino to Roman Reigns, and everyone in between, host Greg Miller examines the defining moments of sports-entertainment’s greatest icons."

WWE This Is Awesome: Most Awesome WWE Champions will highlight many stars, including Bruno Sammartino, Roman Reigns, John Cena, and Hulk Hogan. The program has a run time of about 52 minutes and is the sixth episode of the first season.

