WWE Crown Jewel 2022: What is Brock Lesnar's win-loss record in Saudi Arabia?

Brock Lesnar is set to compete at WWE Crown Jewel this year, and for good reason. He is one of the biggest stars on the WWE roster and a top-tier draw with legitimate fighting credentials. Fans pay money to watch him compete and beat the tar out of whoever he faces in the ring.

When WWE needs a top star to sell a show out, Brock Lesnar is virtually a cheatcode. That is the reason why he always turns up for WWE's Saudi Arabian events. Indeed, he has wrestled in the kingdom multiple times for most of WWE's high-profile premium live events there, doing so on six occasions.

Naturally, fans are interested to see how well The Beast has fared in Saudi Arabia. Ahead of WWE Crown Jewel, let's take a look at his win-loss record in the desert.

Brock Lesnar has wrestled six matches in Saudi Arabia. He has five wins and one loss to his name, thereby having a success rate of 83.3%. The following is a rundown of his wrestling history in the country and the opponents he faced.

Lesnar (c) def. Roman Reigns (Steel Cage match for the Universal Championship, Greatest Royal Rumble 2018) Lesnar def. Braun Strowman (Universal Championship match, WWE Crown Jewel 2018) Lesnar (c) def. Cain Velasquez (WWE Championship match, WWE Crown Jewel 2019) Lesnar (c) def. Ricochet (WWE Championship match, WWE Super Showdown 2020) Roman Reigns (c) def. Lesnar (Universal Championship match, WWE Crown Jewel 2021) Lesnar def. Bobby Lashley (c), AJ Styles, Austin Theory, Riddle & Seth 'Freakin' Rollins (Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship, WWE Elimination Chamber 2022)

Brock Lesnar's excellent run in Saudi Arabia

As mentioned earlier, Brock Lesnar has been immense at Saudi Arabian premium live events. He has knocked off some big names, won titles and even defended them. Out of his five wins, four came via pinfall and one via submission.

Lesnar is a different animal in Saudi Arabia. He has dominated every match he has wrestled there. Even the contest he lost to Roman Reigns in 2021 was not in order, for The Tribal Chief had to cheat and do it repeatedly to pin The Conqueror. However, The Beast has beaten Reigns before, doing so in his very first match in the Kingdom.

Lesnar is set to face Bobby Lashley on November 5, 2022 at WWE Crown Jewel. He will be locking horns with a titan, but you'd be foolish to bet against him. Win number six is very much a possibility, and you can bet he'll be laser-focused on taking it.

Where has Tessa Blanchard been? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes