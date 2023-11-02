WWE Crown Jewel 2023: Damian Priest and Finn Balor to lose their titles to two fan-favorite superstars at the event? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 could have a massive surprise in store for fans as it could see Damian Priest and Finn Balor drop the Undisputed Tag Team Championship to two fan-favourite names at the event.

The superstars in question are none other than Sami Zayn and Ricochet. The latter locked horns with Dominik on this week's RAW. However, Rhea Ripley made her presence felt during the match to cost Ricochet a potential win. Hence, it wouldn't be wrong to say that the high-flyer has a score to settle with the heel faction.

Meanwhile, Sami Zayn has vowed to destroy The Judgment Day. While he is scheduled to take on JD McDonagh on the pre-show, he could be pulling double duty along with Damian Priest at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

Following a potential win against JD, Sami could join forces with Ricochet to challenge Priest and Balor for their gold. The creative team could have Rhea Ripley accept the former Honorary Uce's challenge on behalf of the current Undisputed Tag Team champions.

If that is indeed the case, The Eradicator's decision could turn on its head as the babyface duo could prevail over Priest and Balor to become new champions at the premium live event. This potential angle would further create a divide in The Judgment Day, leading to their inevitable collapse in the following days.

What else is scheduled for WWE Crown Jewel 2023?

Apart from Sami Zayn's match with JD McDonagh, WWE has announced seven mouth-watering matches for its upcoming Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

While Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight, Seth Rollins will put his World Heavyweight Title on the line against Drew McIntyre at the event.

Furthermore, Bianca Belair will clash with IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship, while Rhea Ripley will put her Women's World Title on the line against five other women on Saturday.

Additionally, John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa, Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest, and Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul for the United States Championship is also scheduled for WWE Crown Jewel 2023. Given the stacked card, the spectacle promises to be an entertaining and exhilarating affair.

Which match will steal the show at WWE Crown Jewel 2023? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

