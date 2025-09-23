WWE Crown Jewel 2025: 3 Matches that are likely to be added to the match card

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Sep 23, 2025 21:14 GMT
Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty
Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in ring with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rolins during Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

WWE Wrestlepalooza is officially in the history books. Fans are now eagerly anticipating the next premium live event, Crown Jewel. The marquee show is scheduled for Saturday, October 11, at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, and will feature top superstars from RAW and SmackDown.

Ad

The creative team has gone all out to build an exciting lineup for the event, including a match between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes for the Men's Crown Jewel Championship. However, there are still some bouts that may be added to the cards for the Perth event.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Now, let's look at three matches that are likely to be included on the match card for Crown Jewel 2025.

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

#3. Kabuki Warriors vs. IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley

Asuka finally turned heel on the latest episode of WWE RAW by attacking her former Damage CTRL stablemate, IYO SKY. Over the past weeks, The Empress of Tomorrow initially teased embracing her dark side by displaying jealousy over the friendship between The Genius of the Sky and Rhea Ripley, as well as any other interactions that SKY had with others.

Ad

The Eradicator faced off against Asuka this week on the red brand and secured the victory. However, she was attacked by the 43-year-old and Kairi Sane in the post-match. This led IYO SKY to run out and intercede for her friend, but the Kabuki Warriors also attacked her.

Given this situation, WWE may have SKY team up with Ripley against the Kabuki Warriors in a tag team match at Crown Jewel. Given that many have been eagerly anticipating Asuka's heel turn, a showdown between the babyface duo and the heel duo could be a must-see match.

Ad

Additionally, this year's Crown Jewel is set to take place in Perth, the hometown of Rhea Ripley. Therefore, the creative team may schedule the bout at the upcoming premium live event.

#3. WWE could book Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

Randy Orton resumed his feud with Drew McIntyre after the latter took out his former mentee, Cody Rhodes, on the post-SummerSlam episode of WWE SmackDown. This led to the duo squaring off two weeks ago on the blue brand, where McIntyre secured the victory.

Ad

However, the company somewhat teased a rematch for the duo following the way their showdown ended before Cody Rhodes made his return. Orton will likely seek retribution against The Scottish Warrior, especially now that the latter has seemingly ended his feud with Cody. If this happens, the bout may be scheduled for the upcoming premium live event.

#1. Roman Reigns' return match

Given that Roman Reigns has been advertised for Crown Jewel, WWE may book his return on any of the episodes of RAW before the premium live event. If this happens, he could challenge any member of The Vision to a match at the Perth event.

Additionally, since the OTC has faced Bron Breakker at Clash in Paris, Bron Breakker appears to be his next target, especially since Seth Rollins is scheduled to face Cody Rhodes for the Men's Crown Jewel Championship.

About the author
Bethel Benjamin

Bethel Benjamin

Twitter icon

Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.

When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.

All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing.

Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications