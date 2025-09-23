WWE Crown Jewel 2025: 3 Matches that are likely to be added to the match card

WWE Wrestlepalooza is officially in the history books. Fans are now eagerly anticipating the next premium live event, Crown Jewel. The marquee show is scheduled for Saturday, October 11, at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, and will feature top superstars from RAW and SmackDown.The creative team has gone all out to build an exciting lineup for the event, including a match between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes for the Men's Crown Jewel Championship. However, there are still some bouts that may be added to the cards for the Perth event.Now, let's look at three matches that are likely to be included on the match card for Crown Jewel 2025.#3. Kabuki Warriors vs. IYO SKY and Rhea RipleyAsuka finally turned heel on the latest episode of WWE RAW by attacking her former Damage CTRL stablemate, IYO SKY. Over the past weeks, The Empress of Tomorrow initially teased embracing her dark side by displaying jealousy over the friendship between The Genius of the Sky and Rhea Ripley, as well as any other interactions that SKY had with others.The Eradicator faced off against Asuka this week on the red brand and secured the victory. However, she was attacked by the 43-year-old and Kairi Sane in the post-match. This led IYO SKY to run out and intercede for her friend, but the Kabuki Warriors also attacked her.Given this situation, WWE may have SKY team up with Ripley against the Kabuki Warriors in a tag team match at Crown Jewel. Given that many have been eagerly anticipating Asuka's heel turn, a showdown between the babyface duo and the heel duo could be a must-see match.Additionally, this year's Crown Jewel is set to take place in Perth, the hometown of Rhea Ripley. Therefore, the creative team may schedule the bout at the upcoming premium live event.#3. WWE could book Drew McIntyre vs. Randy OrtonRandy Orton resumed his feud with Drew McIntyre after the latter took out his former mentee, Cody Rhodes, on the post-SummerSlam episode of WWE SmackDown. This led to the duo squaring off two weeks ago on the blue brand, where McIntyre secured the victory.However, the company somewhat teased a rematch for the duo following the way their showdown ended before Cody Rhodes made his return. Orton will likely seek retribution against The Scottish Warrior, especially now that the latter has seemingly ended his feud with Cody. If this happens, the bout may be scheduled for the upcoming premium live event.#1. Roman Reigns' return matchGiven that Roman Reigns has been advertised for Crown Jewel, WWE may book his return on any of the episodes of RAW before the premium live event. If this happens, he could challenge any member of The Vision to a match at the Perth event.Additionally, since the OTC has faced Bron Breakker at Clash in Paris, Bron Breakker appears to be his next target, especially since Seth Rollins is scheduled to face Cody Rhodes for the Men's Crown Jewel Championship.