WWE Crown Jewel 2025: Full match card predictions

Pending any title defenses ahead of the show, one match for WWE Crown Jewel 2025 is confirmed after the first-ever Wrestlepalooza. Seth Rollins will face Cody Rhodes for the Men's Crown Jewel Championship.Rollins didn't defend his title in Indianapolis and might be booked to do so ahead of Crown Jewel. Stephanie Vaquer beat IYO SKY to claim the vacant Women's World Championship. Since she just captured the belt, she's not losing it anytime soon.La Primera could face Tiffany Stratton in Perth, but Stratton has a big Triple Threat match on the next edition of SmackDown. With that in mind, below are full match card predictions for Crown Jewel in Perth.#5. Bronson Reed vs. Jacob FatuDue to outside issues, Bronson Reed missed out on competing the last time WWE traveled to Australia. Elimination Chamber 2024 was held in Perth, but The Aus-Zilla was left off the card because his wife was giving birth early.Since he's part of RAW's top faction, he could be featured in a match this time. Facing The Usos or LA Knight would be repetitive, so he could face a familiar opponent Down Under.Jacob Fatu hasn't been on SmackDown for the past few weeks. Sami Zayn has moved on to the Open Challenge angle as the new US Champion. Jimmy Uso has moved to RAW.To set up the inevitable Bloodline vs. Vision WarGames match, The Samoan Werewolf could move to RAW and face his one-time teammate at Crown Jewel.#4. Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY vs. The Kabuki WarriorsSince Stephanie Vaquer will be busy in the Women's Crown Jewel contest, Rhea Ripley will have to look elsewhere for her spot on the card. It's certain she'll be booked because she's one of WWE's top stars and the biggest Australian star in the company.Because of ongoing issues with SKY and The Kabuki Warriors, that would be the easiest way to get Mami on the card. The match could easily take place on an episode of RAW before the event, but why waste it on TV?If Crown Jewel wasn't taking place next, the Ripley would be facing Vaquer for the title. Since that's not the case, booking her issues with SKY, Asuka, and Kairi Sane is the next most logical scenario.#3. John Cena on The Grayson Waller EffectGrayson Waller isn't involved in a feud worthy of a PLE. Even if he teams up with The New Day against Penta and The War Raiders, that's a match better suited for RAW.Nonetheless, it feels like Crown Jewel would be a perfect spot for an episode of The Grayson Waller Effect. He did just that with Rhodes and Rollins at Elimination Chamber in 2024.There were some feelings that Brock Lesnar may have retired John Cena at Wrestlepalooza, but the 17-time Champ isn't going out like that. Waller has shared the ring with Cena before and will taunt him about getting destroyed by The Beast.The Cenation Leader will regain his confidence during the segment, setting up the closing months of his Retirement Tour.#2. Women's Intercontinental Title match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. AJ Lee View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAJ Lee made Becky Lynch tap out in her first match in over 10 years. Because of the build to Wrestlepalooza, it was obvious that these two women would eventually face off for the Women's Intercontinental Title. Since Lee submitted Big Time Becks, it makes sense to hold the showdown at Crown Jewel. It's too big to have on an episode of RAW. Lynch last defended the title at Clash in Paris, so she'll next put it on the line against Lee.Something might happen during or after the match to lead to the Women's WarGames storyline for Survivor Series.#1. Women's Crown Jewel Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Tiffany Stratton (c)It was at Elimination Chamber in Perth where the WWE Universe loudly cheered for the heel Tiffany Stratton as she waited in her pod. Fast forward to the next event in Australia, and Stratton won both Money in the Bank and the WWE Women's Championship. She still has to get by Nia Jax and Jade Cargill on SmackDown.Jax competed in last year's Women's Crown Jewel Championship match, losing to Liv Morgan. It would set things back if she regained the title. The Storm may win on SmackDown since Stratton wouldn't have to be pinned to lose.Since Cargill losing again could set up one final showdown with Stratton for the title, The Center of the Universe will face off against the new Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer.