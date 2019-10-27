WWE Crown Jewel: 3 Superstars who can't afford to lose at the PPV

WWE Crown Jewel 2019 will feature Brock Lesnar vs Cain Velasquez and Seth Rollins vs The Fiend

WWE Crown Jewel will take place at the end of this month and it'll be the fourth PPV in Saudi Arabia. A few months ago, WWE hosted Super ShowDown in Jeddah, where fans witnessed many great match-ups.

Right now, a total of 8 matches have been booked for Crown Jewel. Recently, WWE announced that a 20-man Battle Royal match will take place in Saudi Arabia and the winner will face AJ Styles for the United States Championship the same night.

Many big names are set to appear on Crown Jewel and some Superstars can't afford to lose their matches. A loss will hurt their character or it could destroy all of their momentum going forward.

Here are 3 such WWE Superstars who must win their matches at Crown Jewel.

#3 Braun Strowman

During SmackDown's premiere on FOX, Braun Strowman taunted boxing legend, Tyson Fury. Things were already heated up between the two but then, Strowman threw Dolph Ziggler at Fury which resulted in him jumping through the barricade and confronting The Monster Among Men. However, the security guards managed to calm him down.

Fury appeared on RAW the following week and confronted Strowman again. Their segment ended with a brawl and then, WWE confirmed their one-on-one match at Crown Jewel.

Why Braun Strowman can't lose his match

Tyson Fury is undefeated in boxing and since this sport has a legit background, it's almost certain that Strowman will be the one to take a loss at Crown Jewel. WWE has already booked him in multiple high-profile matches in which, the former RAW Tag Team Champion has only lost. Strowman has also lost all the matches with the Universal Championship on the line.

Since it's likely that Fury will only wrestle once for WWE, his victory over Strowman will severely destroy the credibility that has been built in all these months. Also, he's a full-time Superstar and fans wouldn't like him to get beaten by a part-time wrestler (if we assume Fury will only wrestle one match for WWE) again.

