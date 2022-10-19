Another edition of the WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event is set to be held in Saudi Arabia next month. The event will take place on November 5, 2022, at Mrsool Park in Riyadh.

Roman Reigns is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at this year’s show. He will take on YouTube sensation Logan Paul in a first-time-ever contest for the title. The match will likely headline the Premium Live Event.

WWE has also booked a match between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel. The Tribal Chief helped Lashley pick up the win the last time the two goliaths met in the ring at the Royal Rumble this year. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top without any interference in the match.

The O.C. (AJ Styles, Gallows, and Anderson) will take on Judgment Day at Crown Jewel. The two teams recently got their rivalry going and will compete at the Premium Live Event for the first time.

Triple H and his team will be looking to book a few more matches to pull the crowd to Mrsool Park while also getting the fans at home excited for the event.

Look at the five matches that could be added to this year’s WWE Crown Jewel.

#5. The Usos could defend their tag team championship at the Premium Live Event

The Usos could have a title defense at WWE Crown Jewel.

The Usos have held the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship for a few months. Jimmy and Jey Uso have put on some great title defenses during their reign to make The Bloodline even more powerful.

Jimmy and Jey Uso haven’t developed any good rivalries in recent weeks. This is primarily due to the tensions within The Bloodline, and the spotlight being on Roman Reigns. However, The Usos could get a title defense at the upcoming Premium Live Event.

WWE could put The Usos up against the babyface tag team of The Street Profits. It would be a great way to make the show entertaining, especially if Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford are both cleared to compete.

Alternatively, the creative team could give Butch and Ridge Holland another shot at The Usos. Their previous match had some inferences, and the two teams could have a clean ending this time around.

The Usos is the top tag team in the industry and should feature at the upcoming Crown Jewel event. The company could give them a meaningful title defense in Saudi Arabia.

#4. WWE Crown Jewel could see Ronda Rousey defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship

At Extreme Rules 2022, Ronda Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to win the SmackDown Women’s Champion. The company protected Morgan from a clean loss by making her pass out rather than tapping out at the Premium Live Event.

Rousey is yet to make her first title defense since becoming the new champion. It’s unclear who her first challenger will be at this point. However, the creative team could look to book her in for a match at WWE Crown Jewel.

Earlier this year, Rousey competed in her first singles match at the Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia. She competed alongside Naomi with one arm tied behind her back. It shows that her star power helps the company get more viewers in the Kingdom.

At Crown Jewel 2022, she could defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Liv Morgan, or a returning superstar. Fans could see Sasha Banks, Naomi, or Charlotte Flair return in the coming weeks to challenge her for the title.

It would be the perfect way to book a major women’s match for Crown Jewel this year. It would also be the right move to get Ronda Rousey’s title reign started on the big stage.

#3. An Intercontinental Championship Match could be added to WWE Crown Jewel

Sheamus @WWESheamus Let it be known that 24 hours in hell showed ‘The Ring General’ to be nothing more than a dishonourable defeated cheat.. submitted then torn apart by 3 hungry dogs. Oh, and he tapped. What’s mine is mine. #ICTitle Let it be known that 24 hours in hell showed ‘The Ring General’ to be nothing more than a dishonourable defeated cheat.. submitted then torn apart by 3 hungry dogs. Oh, and he tapped. What’s mine is mine. #ICTitle https://t.co/fIEVFZW0hJ

GUNTHER’s arrival on the main roster has shaken up the entire company. The Ring General has been extremely dominant, especially since becoming the Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown.

Sheamus is the only superstar who has come close to taking down GUNTHER. In recent weeks, the two men have put on some great singles and tag team matches.

At Extreme Rules 2022, The Brawling Brutes defeated Imperium to make a clear statement. It could lead to Sheamus challenging for the Intercontinental Championship once again.

WWE Crown Jewel could see a match between The Celtic Warrior and The Austrian Anomaly. The two international superstars are generally well-liked across the world. The creative team could cash in on their work in the ring and give fans another banger to talk about.

A match between Sheamus and GUNTHER would certainly be a crowd-puller. The Intercontinental Championship wasn’t defended on a Premium Live Event for months before The Ring General won it. It would be a good move to have the Intercontinental Championship feature on the international show in Saudi Arabia.

#2. Bianca Belair vs. Bayley for the RAW Women’s Championship

A rematch between Bianca Belair and Bayley could take place at WWE Crown Jewel.

Bianca Belair and Bayley are currently neck-deep in a rivalry for the RAW Women’s Championship. The EST has come out on top a few times in their feud, but Bayley refuses to give up in her hunt to win the title back.

Bayley is leading Damage CTRL and ensuring that the faction stays on top of the RAW women’s division. She will likely aim for another title shot against Belair before fading out of the picture.

With that said, WWE Crown Jewel could give her the perfect platform to challenge for the title. The Role Model and The EST have competed in Saudi Arabia in the past, and both superstars have gotten a good response from the fans in the Kingdom.

WWE could use the two superstars in another match at Crown Jewel, where they could look to settle their rivalry once and for all. A victory for either superstar would work at the Premium Live Event, as both superstars have represented the company extremely well on the international stage.

#1. The stage is set for a Fatal 4-Way United States Championship Match

Seth Rollins and Mustafa Ali have already sown the seeds for their rivalry for WWE Crown Jewel.

Seth Rollins defeated Bobby Lashley to win the United States Championship on a recent episode of RAW. Instead of going after Rollins again, Lashley is looking to settle some business against Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel.

Meanwhile, Rollins has already found himself a few challengers for the United States Championship. Last week on RAW, he defeated Matt Riddle for the title in the main event of the show. However, his victory wasn’t clean, and the door for a rematch between the two superstars is ajar.

Elias also seems to have his eyes on the title. Meanwhile, Mustafa Ali has made his intentions to challenge for the United States Title very clear.

While it makes sense that WWE will want to use Ali in a big match in Saudi Arabia, the creative team should look to book a bigger match. Instead of booking a one-on-one match between Ali and Rollins for the title, the company should go for a Fatal 4-Way Match.

This could lead to another massive booking that could generate a lot of interest from the fans.

