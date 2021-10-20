WWE Crown Jewel - 5 Possible surprises - Hall of Famer confronts current Champion, Lashley unleashes his secret weapon to defeat Goldberg

WWE Crown Jewel is almost upon us and while the excitement may not be congruent with how stacked the card is, the event is all set to be a banger. What may, in fact, make the pay-per-view even more memorable is a whole bunch of massive surprises.

Here are 5 twists that could certainly make WWE Crown Jewel a show for the ages. Be sure to list your own bunch in the comments below. Do you think any of the 5 surprises listed in this article is likely to happen?

#5 At WWE Crown Jewel 2021, Finn Balor turns heel

There's very little chance that with all the hype, the fanfare, and the excitement about Xavier Woods winning the King of the Ring tournament, that he comes up short at WWE Crown Jewel. He's definitely the most overlooked, the most underrated, and perhaps the most skilled member of The New Day. That said, he hasn't gotten his moment in the sun yet and it may just be a moment of time before he does!

And when this happens at WWE Crown Jewel in the face vs. face match with Finn Balor, WWE could potentially pull off a very interesting twist. Could Balor, exasperated at losing against Roman Reigns and then Xavier Woods turn heel? And when he does, he could lay Xavier Woods out with his own crown and scepter.

Finn Balor could be a formidable heel on the RAW brand after WWE Crown Jewel and could segue straight into a feud with Big E for the WWE Championship. The two men would tear it up for the ultimate prize in a series of exciting matches. Xavier Wood wins, and in a way, so does Finn Balor!

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam