WWE Crown Jewel: Dolph Ziggler vs Shane McMahon, World Cup Finals: Winners, Video Highlights and Analysis

Simon Cotton
ANALYST
News
880   //    03 Nov 2018, 00:46 IST

The Showoff vs. The A-Lister
The Showoff vs. The A-Lister

Dolph Ziggler and The Miz renewed their rivalry in the midst of the WWE World Cup Tournament. Their match at Crown Jewel marked their first one-on-one encounter since their ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship at TLC 2016.

Unfortunately, their match never got going because The Miz was "injured" and replaced by a surprise entrant.

Ziggler and The Miz made their way down to the ring as well as Acting Raw General Manager Baron Corbin and Commissioner Shane McMahon.

Drew McIntyre was forced to leave before the match began, but The Miz would fall over in pain selling an injury to his leg that seemingly left him unable to compete.

So, to prevent a forfeit loss, Shane McMahon told the referee that he would take The Miz's place and the match continued with Shane as the new competitor.

Shane connected some big punches to Ziggler, but was tripped up by Baron Corbin interfering.

However, rather than calling for the match, the referee banned Corbin from ringside which provided a distraction for Ziggler to hit a Zig-Zag for a nearfall.

Eventually, Shane regained control by throwing Ziggler face first into the turnbuckle and setting him up on the bottom turnbuckle.

Shane would go across the ring to the other top turnbuckle and hit an impressive Coast-to-Coast to win the match.

This was clearly done to set up the Raw vs. SmackDown angle for the 2018 Survivor Series show and will more than likely lead to Shane and The Miz having issues in the future.

Shane promised to fire the SmackDown superstar who failed to win the World Cup, but the SmackDown Commissioner took his place, so there isn't anyone to punish.

Result: The Miz Shane McMahon defeats Dolph Ziggler to win the WWE World Cup for the title of "Best in the World"

