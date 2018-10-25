WWE Crown Jewel - New Location, History, Controversy and more

What is it that made the Crown Jewel PPV controversial?

WWE is the biggest wrestling company of them all. It has the most talented superstars from all over the world and the WrestleMania season is something to behold.

As a part of its international expansion program, the company signed a 10 year deal with Saudi Arabia. According to the deal, WWE agreed to stage Pay-Per-Views in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, while WWE would be paid heavily for it.

The love of the Saudi Prince for old superstars has even made the company bring Shawn Michaels out of retirement – something which was next to impossible. WWE put up the Greatest Royal Rumble PPV in Jeddah, whose main-event, the Greatest Royal Rumble match, was won by Braun Strowman.

WWE were set to stage their second PPV in Saudi Arabia – Crown Jewel on November 2, whose highlight was going to be the 1st ever WWE World Cup tournament.

However, in recent weeks, things have become quite messy. Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist who had written against the prince of Saudi, was reportedly killed by Saudi officials. The following extract from Wikipedia provides more information on the issue:

Khashoggi entered the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul on 2 October 2018 in order to obtain documents related to his planned marriage. As no CCTV recorded him exiting the consulate, he was declared a missing person amid news reports claiming that he had been dismembered alive inside the consulate. An inspection of the consulate, by both Saudi Arabian and Turkish officials, took place on 15 October. Turkish officials found evidence of "tampering" during the inspection and evidence that supported the belief that Khashoggi had been killed. Initially, the Saudi Arabian government denied the death and claimed that Khashoggi had left the consulate alive but 18 days later admitted he had died inside during a fistfight.

This has lead to many businesses from UK and USA to cut off their ties and relations with Saudi Arabia. With Kane (a reputed WWE veteran who is supposed to be performing at Crown Jewel) being the Mayor of Knox County and with Linda McMahon (co-owner of WWE and Vince McMahon’s wife) working in Donald Trump’s senate, the future of Crown Jewel PPV was made uncertain.

WWE continued to promote the PPV, but did not reveal the place where the PPV will take place. Bryan Alvarez, has also pointed out that the pay-per-view's location now reads "null, null" on WWE's official mobile app, posting the following picture on his Twitter.

But, WWE may have decided the new location for the Crown Jewel PPV. I would like to thank WhatCulture Wrestling for the information.

As per WhatCulture Wrestling, there have been many signs pointing towards Manchester, England being the new destination for the Crown Jewel PPV. You can check the article here. There have been no official announcements by WWE. But, with only 1 week to go from Sunday, we can be sure that WWE announces the venue for Crown Jewel.

Do you think that Crown Jewel will take place in Saudi Arabia? If not, then where? Do drop your valuable opinion in the comments box.