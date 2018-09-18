WWE Crown Jewel: Predicting the full match-card

Liam Hoofe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 15.14K // 18 Sep 2018, 16:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The main event for Crown Jewel has already been announced

Last night on Raw, the WWE confirmed the name of their next network special to take place in Saudi Arabia - Crown Jewel.

This will be the company's third event outside of the USA this year, and the second to take place in Saudi Arabia following on from April's Greatest Royal Rumble event.

While the card itself received mixed reviews, the company clearly saw the event as a success and wasted no time in announcing their continued presence in the country.

As with the other two non-USA network specials, the WWE will likely announce all of the matches for the event in one go, with little to no build. So before the company gets a chance to do that, let's have a go at predicting what the match card will look like at Crown Jewel.

Pre-show: World Cup quarterfinals

The WWE may have problems fitting the whole tournament on one card

The Greatest Royal Rumble event was one of the longest events of the year so far, and there is every chance that Crown Jewel will run just as long, if not longer.

It is going to be interesting to see how the WWE manages to fit a whole tournament into one night, if that is what they decide to do, and they will likely have to use the pre-show to fit some of the matches in.

The quarterfinals can be kept short and sweet and the WWE could probably fit all four of them into an hour slot on the pre-show.

#1 Cedric Alexander Vs Buddy Murphy - Cruiserweight Championship

Cedric Alexander impressed on his last visit to Saudi Arabia

On their last trip to Saudi Arabia, the WWE made a big deal out of having all of their titles on the line at the event.

While that may be somewhat restricted this time around because of the World Cup tournament, the company is still likely to want to have as many belts on the line as possible at the event.

Cedric Alexander and Buddy Murphy are set to meet in a few weeks at Super Show Down in Australia, and there is every chance that Murphy will capture the title in his home country.

If that is the case, then Alexander will be entitled to a rematch, and that will probably end up taking place in Saudi Arabia.

Alexander put on one of the best matches at The Greatest Royal Rumble, defeating Kalisto in one of the night's early matches, and the WWE will probably be keen to get back out in front of the Saudi crowd to show them what he can do again.

1 / 8 NEXT