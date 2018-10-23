WWE Crown Jewel: Predicting the World Cup tournament

The WWE World Cup is just a few weeks away

The first ever WWE World Cup, which will take place at the upcoming Crown Jewel event, is just a few weeks away.

After a couple of weeks of qualifying matches, the final eight competitors for the tournament have all been confirmed, and it must be said, it's quite the star-studded lineup.

All eight competitors in the tournament are former WWE or World Heavyweight Champions, and while it remains unclear as to whether there will be any benefits to winning the tournament, there is every chance the WWE will use the victory to give the winner some serious momentum heading into Survivor Series.

While it has not been officially confirmed, it looks as though the tournament will operate under a traditional knock-out format, with the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final all taking place over the course of one night, meaning there will be a total of seven matches taking place at Crown Jewel.

With that in mind, let's take a rather optimistic shot at predicting exactly how the tournament is going to play out at Crown Jewel.

Quarter-Final 1: Rey Mysterio Vs John Cena

A big opening match is a good way to get the crowd invested in the tournament

The WWE is going to want to give the Saudi audience a big match to open the night, and given the negative press they have received because of the event, an opener featuring two of the company's most popular babyfaces may not be too bad of an idea.

Mysterio and Cena know how to entertain a crowd, and a good 15-minute opening match could set a nice pace for the rest of the night.

Both of these men, given their popularity, should be considered strong favourites in this tournament, but you can never rule out the WWE giving John Cena a big victory at these kinds of events.

Prediction: John Cena Wins

