WWE Crown Jewel: Ranking the chances of all 8 World Cup participants

Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
252   //    17 Oct 2018, 23:42 IST


Who will win the WWE's first ever World Cup?
Who will win the WWE's first ever World Cup?

While the status of Crown Jewel, the WWE's upcoming network special in Saudi Arabia, still remains unknown, the company has continued to build towards their first-ever World Cup tournament, which is scheduled to take place at the event.

After two weeks of qualifying matches, all eight competitors for the tournament are now known, and it looks as though the tournament will follow a traditional knock-out system and will talk place over the course of one night. Which means that there will be a total of seven matches taking place at the event.

The participants in the tournament have somewhat baffled fans, with the WWE booking seven American superstars in the tournament, with Rey Mysterio being the only superstar to qualify from another country.

Despite the WWE not quite grasping what a World Cup tournament should like, fans can now begin to speculate as to how the tournament is going to play out.

With that in mind, let's take a look at all eight of the superstars competing in the tournament, and rank their chances at victory.


8: Jeff Hardy



Jeff Hardy is likely to be a first-round casualty at Crown Jewel
Jeff Hardy is likely to be a first-round casualty at Crown Jewel

Jeff Hardy may be one of the most popular superstars on the SmackDown roster but when it comes to the first ever WWE World Cup, the former US Champion is simply there to make up the numbers.

Hardy's physical condition has not been great over the past few months, and he will likely be fed to a heel in one of the first round matches.

The most logical opponent for Hardy in the tournament is Randy Orton. The two men have just finished feuding and having Orton do away with his former nemesis in dominant fashion in the first round will help him pick up some easy heat early on.




