WWE Crown Jewel: Where is every member of Hulk Hogan's team in 2019 now? Ft. Roman Reigns, released star, and others

Hulk Hogan once mentored Roman Reigns and other stars at WWE Crown Jewel. The multi-time Hall of Famer took the Big Dog and four other stars under his wings for a 10-man tag team match against Team Flair (Randy Orton, King Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Drew McIntyre) at Crown Jewel 2019 in Saudi Arabia.

For those wondering, Hulk Hogan’s team had Roman Reigns, Rusev, Shorty G (Chad Gable), Ricochet and Mustafa Ali. Team Hogan would go on to defeat Team Flair in the penultimate 5-on-5 tag team match at the October 31, 2019 premium live event. Fans might be wondering where every member of Hulk Hogan’s team is five years into the match.

Let’s take a look at their current whereabouts of Roman Reigns and the four other stars of Team Hogan:

#5. Mustafa Ali left WWE

From taking on Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship to wrestling as part of Team Hogan, Mustafa Ali had quite a successful 2019. However, WWE made him the leader of the infamous Retribution stable during the pandemic, and his career seemed to go nowhere until the pandemic was over.

Expand Tweet

The Game put Ali in some solid storylines against the likes of Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Lashley, even booking him against Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at Night of Champions 2023. He was brought into NXT in the summer, only to be released from his contract on September 21.

#4. Rusev became All Elite

The win at Crown Jewel 2019 couldn’t save Rusev from the embarrassment that came in the form of the controversial storyline also involving Lana and Bobby Lashley. The trio were booked in the infamous infidelity storyline by then top writer Paul Heyman.

After losing to Lashley on multiple PLEs and televised shows, Rusev was released from his contract on April 15, 2020. He joined Tony Khan’s AEW, as Miro, in September, and captured the promotion’s TNT Title the following year. His wife Lana would join him two years later under her real name, CJ Perry.

#3. Ricochet found success on the mid card

Ricochet found success on the undercard after helping Hulk Hogan’s team to victory at WWE Crown Jewel 2019. The One and Only helped Drew McIntyre eliminate Brock Lesnar at the 2020 Royal Rumble. He also wrestled the Beast for the WWE Championship at Super ShowDown.

He has since captured the Intercontinental Championship, and dropped it to Gunther, returned to NXT for a North American Championship match with Carmelo Hayes, teamed with Braun Strowman, and even squared off against Logan Paul at SummerSlam 2023.

#2. Shorty G became Chad Gable

The Shorty G ring name didn’t stick long after WWE Crown Jewel 2019. The Olympian reverted to Chad Gable during his feud with Lars Sullivan. Gable opened the Alpha Academy, and recruited former Money in the Bank winner Otis in November 2020. The pair went on to win the RAW Tag Team Championship.

Chad Gable excelled under Triple H after The Game took over as WWE’s Chief Content Officer in July 2022. He had an excellent feud with Gunther over the Intercontinental Championship in the summer of 2023.

#1. Roman Reigns made history as top champion

Roman Reigns was always poised to be the top guy in WWE. After WWE Crown Jewel 2019, the Big Dog continued his feud with Baron Corbin. The pair had multiple matches, including one at TLC 2019, which Corbin won.

Roman Reigns spent the following months on hiatus and returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2020. He captured the Universal Championship at Payback. He’s now on the verge of tying Hulk Hogan as the third longest-reigning WWE Champion of all time.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here