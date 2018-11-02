WWE Crown Jewel: World Cup Semifinal matches, winners, video highlights and analysis

Rey Mysterio Vs. The Miz

With a tentative start, Mysterio tried to put the A-Lister away early, showing the effects of the beatdown by Randy Orton.

The match quickly became a game of cat and mouse, with Mysterio taking control on the outside, but clearly showed the extent of his abdomen injuries.

Back in the ring, the 619 Master continued to dominate in the corner with a flurry of punches, but the Reality star used Mysterio's own momentum to plant him in the canvas.

Seizing the opportunity, Miz relentlessly attacked Mysterio's injured ribs, getting a two-count, before utilizing a bow-and-arrow submission to wear the masked Superstar down.

With the Miz using his legs to crush Mysterio's ribs, the Ultimate Underdog fought his way out but was unable to capitalize once again, being sent to the outside.

Throwing Mysterio into the barricade, Miz got a two-count, as the A-Lister used an abdominal stretch and a series of elbows to target the abdomen.

Ever resourceful, Mysterio was able to buy some space, planting Miz with a tilt-the-whirl DDT, gaining a two-count after a crossbody.

Using his aerial assault, Mysterio continued to gain control, planting Miz in the second turnbuckle, and putting Miz in position for the 619.

However, Miz was just able to counter, dropping the masked marvel into the top turnbuckle, but still unable to pick up the win.

Using his IT kicks, Mysterio tried to win with the same pin he used earlier, but after Miz escaped, he finally hit the 619.

A frog splash, however, was countered with Miz's knees up, exploiting Rey's ribs, and allowing Miz the win, and a spot in the World Cup finals!

The HUGE counter by @mikethemiz has just secured him a spot in the FINALS of the #WWEWorldCup tournament! #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/LanBc5R40X — WWE (@WWE) November 2, 2018

Winner: The Miz defeated Rey Mysterio via pinfall

Dolph Ziggler Vs Seth Rollins

In a methodical pace, Rollins aimed to target Ziggler's ankle, which no-doubt was aching following his war against the Olympian Kurt Angle.

Winning a lock-up, the Show-Off was the first to gain the upper hand, though the Architect escaped, planting Ziggler with a powerslam.

We're at that stage of the tournament where everything hurts just a little more... #WWECrownJewel #WWEWorldCup pic.twitter.com/L4hNwjLCoh — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 2, 2018

Sending Ziggler to the outside, Rollins held his neck, bothered by Lashley earlier, as Ziggler was driven to the barricade, and blasted with a devastating chop.

At this point, Drew McIntyre was a key distraction, allowing Dolph to hit the DDT, gaining the first two-count of the match.

Trying to fight back with a series of blows, Rollins was sent down, with the Zig-Zag man targetting Rollins' injured neck with a neckbreaker, and continuing with a headlock.

Creating space, Rollins crashed and burned with a dive to the turnbuckle, with the Show-Off goading the Architect the entire time.

Showing life, Rollins fought out of the corner with a series of chops but went down once again after an elbow from Ziggler.

Mocking Rollins, Dolph remained in control with another neckbreaker, but once again was unable to secure the three-count.

With the crowd willing Seth on, Rollins was able to get some offence, getting several near falls, as the pair traded two-counts.

Hitting Dolph with the Ripcord Knee got Seth another near-fall, as the Sinister Soctsman looked on nervously.

Launching Ziggler to the outside, Rollins took it to both Drew and Dolph, but Ziggler was able to hit the Famouser, for the closest two-count of the match.

Going to the top rope, Rollins hit the Superplex, but his Falcon Arrow was countered into a Zig Zag, with the Architect was somehow able to kick out of.

Going back to the ZigZag, Rollins countered, but after interference from McIntyre, Dolph hit the Superkick for a win and a place in the finals.

"The next time you see me in that ring, I'll be holding that trophy...because I am the BEST in the world!" - @HEELZiggler #WWEWorldCup #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/9TsnOdmeYt — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 2, 2018

Winner: Dolph Ziggler defeats Seth Rollins via pinfall

