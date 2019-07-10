WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak discusses Cedric Alexander in the RAW main event (Exclusive)

What did the Cruiserweight Champion think about Cedric Alexander's performance?

Ahead of WWE Extreme Rules, where he defends his newly won championship against Tony Nese, Sportskeeda had a chance to catch up with the reigning Cruiserweight Champion, Drew Gulak as part of a teleconference. One could tell straight from the get-go that Gulak is thrilled to be the Champion and represent the purple brand.

I had a chance to ask him four questions during the course of our chat. Be sure to tune in to SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 to catch Drew Gulak in action at Extreme Rules.

You'd sent out an interesting Tweet during the main event of RAW about the janitor, Gary Garbutt. Are you happy with how Cedric Alexander is being used on RAW?

Gulak: Cedric is a very capable competitor. I know this first hand. Very dangerous in the ring as an opponent. And he's just beginning to scratch the surface. Just to be in the ring with Roman Reigns is a huge opportunity for him and I think he knew that. So I'm excited to see where this leads.

i thought that janitor looked stiff #raw — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) July 9, 2019

Are you missing the comedy stuff you used to do in the crusade to make 205 Live better? Are you enjoying this new serious side of your persona?

Gulak: I've never felt more at home.

once you start doubting, there's no end to it pic.twitter.com/Bcqabda4dg — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) July 10, 2019

What was it like facing Kushida and Matt Riddle in NXT?

Gulak: Two very different experiences. Matt Riddle, I've known from when he started in professional wrestling. To get to test him, it's been a couple of years since I've been in the ring with him. That was a pleasure.

To wrestle someone like Kushida with a lot of international renown, I'd never actually seen a match of his before that. I'd love to have another opportunity to face Kushida. I get another one this week to face Matt Riddle.

One of my favorite memories of 205 Live was to see you work with Enzo Amore. Based on how different Enzo was from the rest of the division, how did people backstage react to him?

Gulak: I learned a lot working with him. He is a very talented performer. We had a natural chemistry. Some of the most fun times I've had.

