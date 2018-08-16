WWE Daily News Round-Up (August 15th, 2018)

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4.08K // 16 Aug 2018, 09:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Triple H

We're just days away from SummerSlam as well as NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4. In today's stacked edition of the WWE Daily News Round-Up, we bring you the lowdown on a WWE record broken after 14 years, two WWE legends who could return to a WWE ring soon.

We also give you an update on the injury of a SmackDown Live Superstar.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news

Here is today's WWE Daily News Round-Up:

#1 Triple H talks about Neville's current status

Triple H, in his pre-NXT Takeover conference call with journalists from around the world, spoke on several matters, including the status of former Cruiserweight champion, Neville.

Neville, who reportedly walked out of the company due to indifferences with WWE management, last wrestled on September 26, 2017 on 215 Live.

When asked about the current status of Neville and if we would make a good fit on WWE's NXT UK show, Triple H had this to say: "You are 100% right, [Neville] is one of the most talented guys in the world. I love the time that he spent with us in NXT, he did a great job of building up the Cruiserweight division on 205 [Live]. Time will see where that ends up." (H/T WrestlingInc for the transcription)

Neville is reportedly back in the UK and WWE still have him under contract and will probably not let him go until the expiry of his contract.

The Game also replied to a question on whether the main roster could do well with an "NXT approach. I also wish I could fly and breath underwater."

Everybody has opinions on things and positive/negative that's the beauty in what we do and people are free to express those opinions. I'm happy that you like NXT and I'm happy you're looking forward to that show. You know some people dislike some things, there are other people who dislike what we do in NXT and there are people that like what we do there. Everybody's got an opinion and the great thing for us is no matter what it is, positive/negative, we don't have a shy fan base that is afraid to let us know.

1 / 7 NEXT