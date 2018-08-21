WWE Daily News Round-Up (August 20th, 2018): WWE titleholder's injury; CM Punk All In status

At SummerSlam we saw a new champion as Roman Reigns finally won the Universal championship, defeating Brock Lesnar and ending The Beast's 504-day reign as Universal champion.

Elsewhere, Charlotte won the SmackDown Women's championship, while Ronda Rousey won her first title in the WWE, defeating Alexa Bliss for the RAW Women's championship.

In today's WWE Daily News Round-Up, we report on CM Punk's status for the All In show, a SmackDown Live star injured during SummerSlam, while Matt Hardy's contract expiry and future is revealed.

Two matches for this week's SmackDown Live were also announced today.

Here is today's edition of the WWE Daily News Round-Up

#1 Cody Rhodes reveals CM Punk's All In Status; claims offer was made

Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks' All In show is set to break new boundaries in pro wrestling when it takes place on September 1st.

Cody has now revealed that he tried to rope in former WWE Superstar CM Punk for the event, which will feature the likes of Rey Mysterio, Kazuchika Okada, Kenny Omega, Cody, The Young Bucks and more.

In an interview with WrestlingInc, Rhodes said that he had briefly spoken to Punk, while Matt Jackson made an offer for the former WWE Champion to wrestle at the show.

"Yes, I mean I talked to [Punk] just vaguely. He even at one point said 'nobody's asked me -- hey here's how much we'll pay you and here's who you'll wrestle.' Matt [Jackson] actually made a full offer or full pitch for his services and I think Punk is focused on the Mixed Martial Arts element of his career," said Rhodes to WrestlingInc.

He then revealed why they wanted to sign Punk to the show that will be held at Sears Centre in Chicago, on September 1st: "One of the reasons we didn't first come out and say, 'here's who we want you to wrestle,' because I think we just wanted him to be a part of the event for a lot of fans, he's captured their imagination even with the amount of time he's been gone. He has a mythical presence to them. I thought it would be good for him to connect with them, but that's me, you know?"

