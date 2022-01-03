WWE Day 1 2022 – 5 takeaways from the show

WWE Day 1 had to be adjusted just hours before the pay-per-view kicked off. With Universal Champion Roman Reigns out of action after testing positive for COVID-19, it left the company in a state of flux that they quickly responded to. Brock Lesnar was inserted into the WWE Championship Match, making it a five-way match.

Up and down the card, titles were up for grabs, and personal issues were settled. The Atlanta crowd was vocal and created a nice atmosphere for the performers to showcase their skills. WWE Day 1 would show what the company will offer in the next 12 months.

Coming off the heels of the first major event for WWE of 2022, the biggest talking points from the show will be discussed in the days to follow. In this article, let's take a look at the five takeaways from WWE Day 1.

5. The Usos and The New Day deliver in the WWE Day 1 opener

WWE Day 1 kicked off with The Usos defending the SmackDown Tag Team titles against The New Day. The company has gone back to this tried and tested matchup on many different occasions throughout the past six years. Somehow, these four men always know how to deliver quality against one another.

This was yet another good contest between these two all-time great tag teams. They went at it tooth and nail, trying to walk out with the titles. The pacing was excellent, with the gears being shifted at just the right time. King Woods put in a determined babyface performance, feeling the energy of his hometown Atlanta crowd at WWE Day 1.

Jimmy and Jey earned the victory by switching it up a bit and hitting the 3D on Kofi to retain the SmackDown Tag Team titles. This was a worthy inclusion in the catalog of great encounters these two teams have met in. Although the company may want to hold off on going back to this bout again for a little, it was entertaining and provided a wonderful opener for WWE Day 1.

