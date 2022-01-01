WWE Day 1: 5 Potential finishes for Becky Lynch vs Liv Morgan - Match cancelled, Former Champion returns 

Every day that Becky Lynch has been active in WWE since 2019, she has been Women's Champion. While Charlotte Flair may be the most decorated female superstar in the company, it's clear that Lynch is the most dominant.

Since Lynch's return to RAW earlier this year, Liv Morgan has had her number. Morgan developed a lot during Lynch's year away and is now ready to challenge for the RAW Women's Championship.

The two women will go one-on-one on pay-per-view for the first time tomorrow night and there are a number of potential outcomes.

#5. Liv Morgan becomes RAW Women's Champion at WWE Day 1

Liv Morgan has had Becky Lynch's number recently, only losing her title match a few weeks ago because the Champion cheated.

The former member of The Riott Squad has shown signs of tremendous improvement on RAW in the past few weeks. She has proven that she has what it takes to be at the helm of the Women's Division.

Morgan has never won a championship in WWE and has only recently been able to wrestle her first singles match on pay-per-view. She has spent most of her career watching Becky Lynch become the most popular female superstar in the world.

Lynch returned to WWE as a heel and even attempted to injure Morgan ahead of their rematch. This is the perfect example to show how much of a threat Becky truly sees Morgan as.

The once overlooked former member of The Riott Squad is now finally in a position where she is feared by The Man.

For the first time in Morgan's career, it's believable that she could be leaving Atlanta, Georgia with the Women's Championship.

Edited by Brandon Nell