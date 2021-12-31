5 things that must happen at WWE Day 1

WWE Day 1 will host some of the biggest matches of 2022 on the very first day of the year. The pay-per-view is set to take place Saturday night at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

WWE has booked several big championship matches for the show along with a few grudge contests. Edge and Miz will compete in one of the biggest non-title matches of the night. The two men have built their storyline well on RAW.

Meanwhile, Big E will defend his WWE Championship in a Fatal 4-Way match at Day 1. Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan will have a rematch for the RAW Women’s Championship at the show.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will once again meet for the Universal Championship on Saturday night. It will likely be the biggest match of Day 1.

The creative team has done a good job in building many of the matches set for the first premium event of 2022. Take a look at the five things that must happen at WWE Day 1.

#5. Edge vs The Miz must lead to a bigger match after WWE Day 1

Edge and The Miz will compete in a grudge match at WWE Day 1, in what could be a surprising showdown.

It looks like WWE will aim higher with the rivalry, as it doesn’t seem to have reached its boiling point yet. Keeping in mind that both men are active legends in the company, WWE could use this match to book an even better contest for later.

At Day 1, the powers that be must allow Miz and Edge to have an epic contest. Maryse should get involved and either help her husband win or cause a disqualification.

Beth Phoenix must return to even the odds and help her husband take down Miz and Maryse at Day 1. The angle will help WWE build towards the return of Maryse and Phoenix to in-ring competition.

WWE cold then book a mixed tag team match between the two couples for WWE Royal Rumble. That would allow Edge to remain out of the Rumble match and compete in a separate contest at the pay-per-view.

Meanwhile, the return of Phoenix to the ring could help WWE hype several dream matches between her and some of the current top superstars. It would be great to see Becky Lynch and Beth Phoenix go head to head at WWE WrestleMania.

