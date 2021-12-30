WWE Day 1: Five potential finishes for RK-Bro vs The Street Profits

In a match made only on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, the reigning RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro will go toe-to-toe with The Street Profits on Day 1.

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford won the 'RK-Bronament' finals by overcoming the father-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio on the red brand. The match certainly lived up to the hype as both teams gave it their all.

The Street Profits seized the moment after hitting Dominik Mysterio with a supersized blockbuster to secure the victory and set up a date with RK-Bro as the #1 contenders for the title on the first night of 2022.

With that being said, Randy Orton and Riddle were also seen in action on RAW in singles contests against members of The Alpha Academy. The feud between these teams has certainly gathered steam over the last few weeks on RAW.

The Original Bro defeated Chad Gable whereas The Viper overcame Otis in thrilling one-on-one bouts. The team also embraced in a glorious RK-Bro hug afterwards.

The champions will now need to focus their attention on the challenge that lies ahead on the first night of 2022. In this article, we look at five potential finishes for RK-Bro vs The Street Profits on WWE Day 1:

#5 Randy Orton seals the deal with an RKO at WWE Day 1

The RKO is undoubtedly one of the most decorated finishers in WWE.

Randy Orton has used this move to great effect, putting countless opponents to rest during his coveted in-ring career. The Viper will look to use this maneuver again on Day 1 to score a pinfall for his team.

If either Ford or Dawkins are nailed with the RKO it will certainly spell curtains for The Street Profits, giving RK-Bro a well deserved victory.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Ryan K Boman