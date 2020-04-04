WWE deletes John Cena's shoot promo on Bray Wyatt [Watch]

The promo was up for a while before WWE deleted it.

It has now been replaced with another interview featuring Cena.

Cena and Wyatt

Before tonight's edition of SmackDown went on the air on FOX, a promo was shared by WWE on its social media channels, starring John Cena. Interestingly, Cena cut another promo in which he took a shot at his WrestleMania 36 opponent, Bray Wyatt.

Cena referenced WWE Superstars who want things handed to them, and referenced the Husky Harris character that Bray used to portray around a decade ago. The promo was then deleted from WWE's social media channels, and replaced by another promo that the fans can now check out. Click on this link to see the promo that's currently up on WWE's social media channels. You can check out the deleted promo below. Here's what Cena said in the promo:

I'm not paying much attention, I don't know if you heard what I said on SmackDown a few weeks ago. I know The Fiend operates off of fear but I also know that The Fiend is Bray Wyatt, is Husky Harris in a mask. I'm not afraid of The Fiend. The Fiend has been able to manipulate his way into the WWE Universe and establish a presence by getting people to panic. I think if there's one guy who can face The Fiend, who has faced The Fiend, and Bray Wyatt, and stood up to all of his tactics, psychological manipulations, it's been me. WrestleMania is gonna be no different. It's like I told the audience, they know, I have been in a lot of situations at WrestleMania where they anticipate a big back and forth brawl that is gonna leave... that is epic in the annals of WWE history. Bray is gonna get his a** handed to him .

Cena stated that he is in no mood to play around and that he is fed up with situations where people think they are entitled to get chance after chance to succeed. He made it clear that he is sick of hearing a certain group of WWE Superstars walk around and say they deserve this, and they deserve that. Cena took another shot at Bray by saying that he is maybe the first person on that list.

Cena then added that he was going to sit back and let the future run its course, but he doesn't feel bad about what's going to happen at WrestleMania, because he firmly believes that it has to be this way and that he trusts his own ability. Cena also stated that he understands there is a different atmosphere this time around, but anyone who's prepared for a challenge is him.

This is the promo I referenced earlier https://t.co/jvYcvw7k9d — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 3, 2020

It's only a matter of hours before we find out who comes out on top when Cena and Wyatt go at it on The Grandest Stage Of Them All. The duo has wrestled previously at WrestleMania 30, 6 years ago. Things have changed drastically since then, and it would be interesting to see how Cena manages to tackle this improved, more sinister version of Wyatt.