WWE Draft 2019: 5 finishes to Becky Lynch vs Sasha Banks – ‘The Man’ makes a huge mistake, decorated Champion forced to move

'The Man' and 'The Legit Boss' set to compete once more

The final part of WWE Draft 2019 is set to commence on Monday Night RAW where the remaining Superstars will be drafted to either brand.

This year, Becky Lynch was the overall Number 1 draft pick. The RAW Women’s Champion was drafted to the red brand after RAW got the opportunity to make the first pick. On the other hand, Superstars like ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman and Sasha Banks moved to SmackDown.

Now, Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch are set to lock horns on the upcoming episode of RAW to determine which brand will get to make the first pick for the remaining half of Draft 2019. It is important to note that RAW gets three picks for every two Superstars drafted to SmackDown.

The WWE Draft 2019 also marks the end of Wildcard rule. Hence, both networks - FOX and USA - are determined to create a strong, exclusive roster for their respective shows. With so much at stake, both Horsewomen will look to bring their best inside the squared circle tonight.

There have been reports that Charlotte Flair will replace Sasha Banks in the match. But as per WWE's official website, Banks and Lynch will meet one final time before heading to separate brands.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at five possible finishes for the upcoming match between ‘The Man’ and ‘The Legit Boss’.

#5. Becky Lynch wins clean

The Number 1 Draft pick is not easy to conquer

Over the last few weeks, Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks have feuded for the RAW Women’s Championship. In the process, they delivered the match of the year with their bout at Hell in a cell.

Unfortunately for Banks, she failed to take the title from Lynch despite multiple attempts. And now that she has been drafted to the blue brand, this will be the last match of their ongoing feud.

Hence, ‘The Man’ would like to make a strong statement tonight by beating her opponent clean and end this rivalry. Moreover, she is the overall number 1 draft pick and WWE might not want her to lose on her first RAW after being drafted to the red brand.

With RAW getting the first pick and each round having five Superstars listed, the picks for both brands fall in order, as seen on SmackDown. Hence, WWE will look to continue the same format for the second half of the Draft.

