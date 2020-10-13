WWE Draft 2019 vs. 2020: 6 Superstars who dropped the most places

A total of 66 WWE Superstars and tag teams were drafted to either RAW or SmackDown during the 2020 WWE Draft.

WWE’s male World Champions, Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns, were drafted in the #1 and #2 spots on the first night of this year’s Draft, while The Fiend Bray Wyatt and Bayley occupied those positions on the second night.

Interestingly, many WWE Superstars who featured in high positions in the 2019 Draft were unable to reach those heights again in 2020.

Seth Rollins and AJ Styles both fell three places from last year, but that is nothing compared to the drop that some of their WWE colleagues have had in the space of just 12 months.

In this article, let’s take a look at six WWE Superstars who fell 13 places or more in the 2020 Draft in comparison to last year.

#6 WWE Draft 2019 vs. 2020: Big E dropped 13 places

WWE Draft 2019: Big E (Night Two, WWE SmackDown - #4 pick)

Advertisement

Big E’s high position in the 2019 WWE Draft is largely down to the fact that he was associated with his fellow New Day members when the roster changes took place.

Kofi Kingston lost the WWE Championship just one week before the WWE Draft.

If he kept hold of the title for seven more days, there is a good chance that Big E, Xavier Woods and Kingston would have been selected as SmackDown’s first-choice pick.

WWE Draft 2020: Big E (Night One, WWE SmackDown - #17 pick)

The following Superstars were drafted to SmackDown ahead of Big E: Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair, Jey Uso, and Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio.

With the exception of the up-and-coming Belair, who received a surprisingly high draft pick (#9), there can be few complaints about Big E's 2020 placing.

The big news involving Big E is that he has been separated from Kingston and Woods after six years together on WWE television.

Kingston and Woods were drafted as the #16 pick on WWE RAW, which means they dropped 12 places from last year’s Draft.