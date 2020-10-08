WWE Draft 2020: 5 Tag teams and alliances that could be split up 

The WWE Draft is upon us and it could change the entire landscape of WWE. Often, the draft can split up alliances and tag teams, as performers move between RAW, SmackDown, and potentially NXT, which could be included for the first time this year.

Over the years, many tag teams and alliances have split up during the WWE Draft. Last year, the Riott Squad were split when the members were drafted to different brands. Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott later reunited this year on RAW.

In the build-up to the draft, there have been many breakups that have happened on WWE TV.

Over the last few months, fans have seen The IIconics, the team of Seth Rollins and his disciple Murphy and Andrade and Angel Garza all go their separate ways.

With the WWE Draft on the horizon, let's have a look at five tag teams and alliances that could come to an end.

#5 Will Heavy Machinery break up in the WWE Draft?

Heavy Machinery has been a tag team since their days in NXT. Otis and Tucker have been a team for some time, but over the past few months, the latter has somewhat faded into the background.

Otis has been dominating the scene since his storyline with Mandy Rose earlier this year, where he finally won the heart of The Golden Goddess with Tucker cheering him on from the sidelines. Otis even competed in a singles match at WrestleMania 36 and Tucker was not with him.

Later this year, Otis also became the surprise Money in the Bank briefcase winner and is yet to challenge a champion for their title. Otis, being the holder of the briefcase, is currently in a feud against The Miz and John Morrison. The former SmackDown Tag Team Champions have done everything in their power to make Otis' life a living hell, including pulling strings to move Mandy Rose to RAW and hit him with a lawsuit for the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Moving Otis and Tucker to different brands in the WWE Draft could be a way to establish both performers as singles stars, and have the MITB briefcase holder go for a big championship on his respective brand.