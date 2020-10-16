WWE Draft 2020- Best and worst- Major returns, Current Champion completely buried, Best friends split up

It is an impossible task to evaluate WWE Draft 2020 until the new season has begun and storylines and plots have played out, so this 'Best and Worst' article may not necessarily reflect the events that eventually happen on RAW or WWE SmackDown. At this point in time, let's look at the events of WWE Draft 2020 objectively and whether some of the decisions taken make sense at face value.

Twists and turns form an integral part of WWE, and some decisions may have been taken at WWE Draft 2020 'for the greater good' as Seth Rollins so eloquently puts it. Be sure to leave a comment and share your thoughts about the events of WWE Draft 2020.

When you look at all the greatest Drafts in the history of the company, how do you think WWE Draft 2020 actually measures up?

#1 Best: Lars Sullivan, Charlotte Flair, and Daniel Bryan returned as part of WWE Draft 2020

#WWERaw The top 5 of Night 2 of the WWE Draft: pic.twitter.com/HtXn4K4IaH — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) October 13, 2020

Charlotte Flair and Daniel Bryan were a part of WWE Draft 2020 and so was Lars Sullivan who made a stunning return during the course of the draft and was subsequently drafted to SmackDown. Now, while Charlotte Flair and Daniel Bryan haven't shown up yet (Daniel Bryan is scheduled to make a return on this week's episode of SmackDown), the fact that they are coming back is a big shot in the arm for the RAW and the SmackDown brands.

#WWERaw Round 2 of Night 2 of the WWE Draft goes as follows: pic.twitter.com/BFdVgdarKQ — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) October 13, 2020

So, in a sense, it was a good thing that Roman Reigns and Jey Uso remained on the same brand but now, Roman Reigns knows that thanks to WWE Draft 2020, there's a babyface waiting in the wings to take him on. Asuka too has a major clash awaiting her in the days and weeks to come.