WWE Draft 2021: 5 Superstars that need to move to RAW on Day Two

Day One of the WWE Draft 2021 is in the books, with RAW and SmackDown making eight picks each. With nine Superstars having shifted brands, we now have an idea of what the red brand will look like for the next year.

RAW made some pretty strong moves, particularly on the babyface side. WWE Champion Big E remains on Monday nights, though he got separated from his New Day brothers again. 2021 Royal Rumble winners Edge and Bianca Belair are the biggest movers from SmackDown so far.

With these babyfaces joining the roster, the red brand needs to acquire some top heel stars on Day Two of the WWE Draft. A few selections might be completely story-based, and some of these performrs are already on the show. Additionally, other picks, who are currently members of the blue brand, will likely move to Mondays to balance the roster.

This list will look at five Superstars who need to move to RAW on Day Two of the WWE Draft. Who do you want to see move to the red brand? Let us know in the comments below.

#5 Montez Ford to RAW - WWE Draft 2021

This move is seemingly a formality. Montez Ford should join his wife, Bianca Belair on Monday Night RAW. That being said, what remains a mystery is whether The Street Profits will remain together following the WWE Draft.

Ford was showcased in singles action last week, as he took on Roman Reigns in the main event of SmackDown. This bout may have been booked in order to test the waters on a full-blown singles run for the former Tag Team Champion.

If Ford and Angelo Dawkins get separated in the WWE Draft, it could be bad news for the latter, who has been a tag team specialist for several years. Ford, on the other hand, can become a huge star on RAW. For this reason, he should make the move, whether Dawkins joins him or not.

#4 Kevin Owens to RAW - WWE Draft 2021

With Kevin Owens' WWE contract likely coming up in a few months, the company may want to present him with one final push to convince him to stay. This successful run could happen on RAW, especially if he turns heel. KO would be a great challenger for Big E or Damian Priest, the brand's top champions right now.

Regardless of his looming free agency, Owens needs to switch brands, as he has done everything he can on SmackDown. The former WWE Universal Champion can now engage in a few more storylines on the red brand, if he moves there in the WWE Draft.

Owens could do with some freshening up, even if he ends up leaving the company in a few months. Plus, he can put multiple stars over on RAW and make it a stronger brand.

