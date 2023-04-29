The 2023 WWE Draft didn't waste time in shaking up the rosters of RAW and SmackDown. While Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa were the first selection of the night on SmackDown, Cody Rhodes remained on RAW as its first pick.

The Draft's third pick, however, began to shake both rosters. Not only did a current champion swap brand, but the move also portended another likely draft pick down the line.

As announced on SmackDown by Triple H, the changes in the 2023 WWE Draft won't take place until after Backlash. In total, 11 of the 16 picks on Night 1 involved stars finding a new brand.

#7. Bianca Belair is the current RAW Women's Champion

The first big move took place with the third pick of the first round of Night 1 as SmackDown drafted Bianca Belair.

Her move probably means that the current SmackDown Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley, will be drafted into Monday Night RAW.

#6. The Street Profits rejoined SmackDown in Round 2

As the first pick of the second round of the WWE Draft, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford were drafted by SmackDown. Ford joined his wife, Bianca Belair, on Friday nights.

Dawkins and Ford competed in a triple-threat match following the second-round selections in the Draft. Does this mean that the Street Profits will remain a team? Or could they still go their separate ways as singles stars?

#5. RAW got a serious trio in Imperium

With the Street Profits switching brands, Imperium followed suit as the first pick of RAW in the second round.

Monday night gained Intercontinental Champion Gunther and former NXT Tag Team Champions Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser. With such a long run as the Intercontinental Champion, the move opens up more feuds for Gunther.

#4. WWE Hall of Famer Edge returns to SmackDown

After making a mark on the blue brand early on in his career, the Rated-R Superstar Edge was picked by SmackDown in the second round of the 2023 WWE Draft.

It will mark his official return to Friday nights after jumping between brands after his return from retirement in 2020.

#3. Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre swapped brands

With the first two picks of the third round, Bobby Lashley was selected by SmackDown. Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre was selected by RAW.

The two fought over the WWE Title as members of RAW, so keeping the rival powerhouses apart is a good idea. It also opens Lashley up to potentially challenge for the Undisputed Championship.

#2. The O.C. brought four performers to SmackDown

For the last few years of his career, AJ Styles has been a member of RAW. That all changed as he, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Mia Yim were all selected by the blue brand during the 2023 WWE Draft.

The pick gives SmackDown a main-event star, a top female performer, and former tag team champions.

#1. Every pick in Round 4 of the WWE Draft featured a change of brands

The first pick saw Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai) join Bianca Belair on SmackDown. Shinsuke Nakamura moved to RAW for the first time with the round's second pick.

The next two picks of the 2023 WWE Draft featured the current NXT Champions. SmackDown added NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre, but they were immediately challenged by Katana Chance and Kayden Carter for a match next week.

Night One's final pick featured current NXT Women's titleholder Indi Hartwell. Hartwell successfully defended her belt at Spring Breakin' but suffered an unfortunate injury during the match.

While featuring NXT stars gathered for the Draft festivities, she appeared in a walking boot. She'll likely relinquish or lose the title in the coming weeks.

