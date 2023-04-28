WWE Draft 2023: Has Dominik Mysterio teased a new alliance on the likeliness of Judgment Day disbanding?

WWE Draft 2023 is set to kick off on SmackDown this week. It will determine the fate of superstars and factions as they will join either RAW or SmackDown full-time. The internet wrestling community is already predicting the outcome of WWE Draft 2023. Ahead of the highly-anticipated event, one star has seemingly teased the fate of Judgment Day after the WWE draft.

The superstar in question is Dominik Mysterio. Thanks to Austin Theory, the 26-year-old superstar is once again the subject of discussion. The United States Champion posted a snap of himself and ex-con Dom on Instagram. This led to speculation that the two might join forces after the WWE Draft 2023.

Theory posted another photo of the two days after he dropped the first one. The second photo shows them posing inside a gym. This suggests that the two had a workout session together. Both maintain kayfabe even when they aren’t on WWE television. Having said that, Dominik Mysterio leaving Judgment Day after the WWE draft to ally with Theory is pure speculation.

It is worth mentioning that Judgment Day, minus Rhea Ripley, is eligible for the draft next week on RAW. Mami is eligible too, but she’s listed separately and not part of the group that has been instrumental in getting her to the point in her career where she’s at today.

It remains to be seen what the draft will have in store for Judgment Day.

Potential number one picks for SmackDown & RAW in the WWE Draft 2023

The draft's first round will go down on SmackDown in just a couple of hours. Fans are already wondering who’d be the number one pick.

Given Roman Reigns’ current status in the company, it’d be a no-brainer for WWE to draft him as the first pick.

The second night of the draft could see Cody Rhodes become the first pick for the red brand. The American Nightmare failed to defeat the Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

He is set to face Brock Lesnar at Backlash next Saturday. It remains to be seen how things will go down in the WWE Draft 2023.

