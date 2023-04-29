WWE Draft 2023 Night 2: Predicting the first 5 picks for RAW and SmackDown

Night 1 of WWE Draft 2023 turned out to be quite eventful yesterday.

SmackDown made the first pick of the night, selecting Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Solo Sikoa, aka The Bloodline. Superstars such as Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Edge, and AJ Styles were also shuffled.

The newly established WWE World Heavyweight Championship will henceforth be exclusive to the red brand, and the new champion will be decided at WWE Night of Champions.

While we await Night 2, let’s take a look at 5 superstars who could be selected first on the next edition of the WWE Draft.

#5. Charlotte Flair could be the first pick of WWE Draft Night 2

The Queen could remain on SmackDown.

Flair might remain on the blue brand to go after the Women's Title once more. Meanwhile, because she has already been drafted into the show, Bianca Belair will get her wish to face the Four Horsewomen.

She has been associated with SmackDown for some time now and this will allow her the opportunity to look for fresh matchups. The EST of WWE, who has frequently indicated that she wants to confront Flair someday to complete her victory over the Four Horsewomen, would be a significant opponent. Belair has already triumphed over the other group members, but Flair has evaded her so far. If both stars play it properly, this might turn into a high-profile contest.

#4. Rhea Ripley, RAW

The red brand could be built around Rhea Ripley.

Rhea Ripley has dominated the RAW Women's division for the past two years, much like Belair, and will now make another attempt to do so.

Ripley, who currently holds the SmackDown Women's Championship, appears to be sticking with the red brand after Belair switched to the blue one on Night 1 of the WWE Draft. Given her current stance, it seems like a simple choice.

She is at her deadliest best right now as she is in the best condition she has ever been in. Ripley will gracefully lead the RAW women's division and routinely defend the championship. She ought to go with the first five picks of the WWE Draft. She's still in her prime, and things will only get better.

#3. Seth Rollins, SmackDown

The Visionary needs some rejuvenation.

Seth Rollins is a proven main-event performer with no direction on WWE RAW. After competing against each elite fighter in the main event, The Architect has nothing left to prove to the brand.

The reality is that he is idly meandering on RAW and working meaningless matches against strange opponents, with nothing noteworthy happening. Rollins desperately needs a change of scenario.

The Visionary is deserving of more and should be called up to SmackDown in the next edition of the WWE Draft to face Roman Reigns. He has done everything that has been required of him, including promoting newcomers and boosting younger talent like Logan Paul.

The blue brand would be the ideal environment for him to flourish at the top of the card once more.

#2. Bron Breakker, RAW

Bron Breakker could be called up.

Bron Breakker's chances of staying in NXT are quite slim. On Night 2 of the WWE Draft, he might make his main roster debut. He is now ready to advance in his career.

Triple H needs to book him like the monster he is because RAW needs credible heels. He has been the face of NXT for a while, and now that he is a heel, he will blend right in. Bron Breakker might succeed in capturing the WWE title within the next two to three years.

Because of his stature, appearance, and strength, he is viewed as a major name for the future. If WWE wants to make him their next megastar, they should book him for some fantastic storytelling.

#1. Brock Lesnar, RAW

The Beast is currently feuding with Cody Rhodes.

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest WWE stars and a renowned big-match performer. His current shift to the mid-card was a result of his defeat at the hands of The Tribal Chief.

The Beast is currently embroiled in a feud with Cody Rhodes after attacking The American Nightmare to turn heel on RAW after WrestleMania 39. Lesnar has since built his new villain identity and will face Cody Rhodes in the main event of WWE Backlash.

Lesnar being on the same brand as Cody will provide for a better plot as Cody has already been selected by the red brand on Night 1 of the WWE Draft.

