The WWE Draft edition of Monday Night RAW will hopefully have more roster movement than SmackDown's show.

Night One of the event featured little to no movement of top stars. LA Knight, Randy Orton, Bianca Belair, and AJ Styles all stayed on SmackDown. Seth Rollins, Liv Morgan, Jey Uso, and Alpha Academy remained on Monday nights.

With 24 picks for the second night, there needs to be some significant roster changes. The next five acts should move to RAW during Night Two of the 2024 WWE Draft.

#5. Lyra Valkyria is ready for the main roster

Instead of Kiana James being picked on Friday, that spot should have been taken by Lyra Valkyria. She's a former NXT Women's Champion and has had encounters with Rhea Ripley.

When Ripley is healthy, she can rejoin RAW and have a feud with Valkyria. The red brand could have still picked James, but her name recognition isn't as high as the former NXT Champ's.

Jade Cargill would also make sense, but the point is likely moot because she'll likely win the WWE Women's Tag Team titles with Bianca Belair and stay on SmackDown.

#4. Legado Del Fantasma needs to move on from The LWO

Things could change for the LWO or Legado Del Fantasma on RAW.

The rosters of RAW and SmackDown have more heel factions than face groups. The blue brand alone has The Bloodline, The Final Testament, and Legado Del Fantasma. The red brand has Imperium and The Judgment Day.

An easy way to switch things up would be to swap Imperium and Legado. Santos Escobar could then challenge for the Intercontinental Championship, while Berto and Angel challenge The Awesome Truth.

The LWO and Legado Del Fantasma have been feuding for nearly eight months. Both groups need to move on to other angles.

#3. Pretty Deadly could find a new hijinx on RAW

Pretty Deadly are future tag team Champions.

Pretty Deadly has been on SmackDown since last year's draft. They've challenged for the tag team titles and have been entertaining at every turn.

Since they've battled Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate many times, as well as The Street Profits, they could move to the red brand.

Kit Wilson and Elton Prince would be good challengers for The Awesome Truth and a believable threat to dethrone the current World Tag Team Champions. There are also more people on RAW, which means there is a greater possibility for shenanigans.

#2. Ilja Dragunov declared himself for the Draft weeks ago

What's next for The Mad Dragon after losing the NXT Championship?

If SmackDown got Carmelo Hayes (officially) on Night One, then RAW should get former NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov. He had a showcase match the night after WrestleMania 40, defeating Shinsuke Nakamura.

The Mad Dragon can also be a challenger for Sami Zayn or Damian Priest. A heel turn would give his character a different feel on the main roster.

However, Dragunov has already been declared for the draft and would be a good addition to thered brand's meat division.

#1. Damage CTRL needs a new direction

If there's one feud that needs to end, it's Bianca Belair's encounter with Damage CTRL. They've feuded for three years, with Damage CTRL coming out on the losing end more than they should.

Every time The EST of WWE beats them, they lose credibility. That will happen again when Belair and Jade Cargill win the tag team titles from them at Backlash.

Having the entire faction move to RAW will give Becky Lynch three fresh challengers. IYO SKY, Asuka, and Kairi Sane could all take a shot at beating the new Women's World Champion.

Asuka may have faced The Man before, but her character has changed a lot since the last time they clashed.