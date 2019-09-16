WWE Draft: 5 changes Vince McMahon could make to the roster which would have the most impact

Vince McMahon; Brock Lesnar

WWE is finally moving to FOX on the 4th of October. With all the talk about the move, it almost feels like it has been a year since the announcement was first made -- that's because it has been.

Over the last year, we have heard of plenty of rumors of the changes that WWE might make with the move to FOX in mind. So, when the Wild Card Rule was announced earlier this year post-WrestleMania, fans feared the worst. It felt like WWE was getting rid of the brand split, with the move to FOX perhaps sounding the death knell to the split once and for all.

However, with rumors of the Wild Card Rule coming to an end growing louder and louder, during today's NFL games the announcement finally went up. The WWE is scheduling a draft for the second week of October, to take place on the 11th of October on SmackDown and on the 14th for RAW.

It should be noted, instead of calling it a Superstar ShakeUp, WWE is calling it a draft this time. The idea might be to draw a proper line between the two brands.

Drawing such a line would mean that there could be some real changes in the forthcoming weeks for WWE. Today, we will talk about five changes that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon could make to the WWE roster which would have the most impact. We will be purely concentrating on the impact that the wrestlers could have, instead of considering any other factor.

#5 Rusev to RAW

Rusev

Wait. Wait. Hear me out on this one.

I know that it has appeared for a long while that Rusev is sitting on the sidelines, waiting for his contract to run out. However, we all know exactly how much of a monster the Bulgarian Brute can be in the correct situation.

Having lost so many matches, and currently experimenting with different looks for himself on Instagram, it might be time that Rusev returns to action. While the booking he has received might not have been stellar, this is an opportunity to start with a clean slate.

Being on RAW, Rusev could do a lot to have his character be a hit with the fans.

If he builds himself as an undefeatable monster on RAW, then within two or three months, he could be in line for a shot at the Universal title. It would take proper booking, but with Paul Heyman in charge, there might not be a better person to book a monster.

