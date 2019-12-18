WWE edits out Dean Ambrose's name from The Shield's debut

Dean Ambrose (middle) with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns as part of The Shield

On this week's edition of WWE Top 10, WWE's official YouTube channel released a clip featuring the 10 best WWE debuts of the past decade. As seen, the likes of Samoa Joe, Ronda Rousey, Kevin Owens, and The Shield made it into the list. However, interestingly enough, it was also noted that WWE decided to edit out the name of Dean Ambrose from The Shield's debut from 2012.

When did The Shield debut?

At the 2012 Survivor Series pay-per-view, the trio of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose announced their arrival in WWE (main roster) when the three men attacked Ryback during a WWE Championship match also featuring John Cena and then-champion CM Punk, for whom The Shield initially started out as mercenaries.

The group quickly rose to stardom and established itself as a dominant three-man force, as they aligned themselves with Punk and later with The Authority, only to eventually end up feuding with both parties.

2019 also marked the final year of The Shield as the group officially disbanded after Ambrose departed from WWE, post-WrestleMania 35, and jumped ship to the newly inaugurated promotion All Elite Wrestling.

WWE edits out Dean Ambrose's name in recently released clip

WWE recent Top 10 video featured the best debuts of the decade and as seen, the fourth entry on the list featured The Shield's historic debut from Survivor Series, 2012. However, interestingly enough, as seen in the clip below, WWE decided to edit out Ambrose's name from the clip. As heard in the original version, veteran commentator Michael Cole did mention all three men, who at that point in time competed under the NXT brand.