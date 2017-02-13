WWE Elimination Chamber 2017: 5 Botches, slip ups, and outrageous moments

The cameraman tried to be a hero and catch JBL when he fell, but it was of no help.

@MitchNickelson by Mitch Nickelson Top 5 / Top 10 13 Feb 2017, 19:58 IST

It wasn’t all sunshine in the Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber ended up being a night of new champions, minus American Alpha. Regarding the Heavyweight and Women’s Titles, both Bray Wyatt and Naomi captured their first wins in their respective divisions. They both received praise from the audience in attendance because they were long-overlooked competitors. They truly deserved it.

Those title changes were a big plus from this SmackDown Live-exclusive event, but it wasn’t all sunshine in the Chamber. Some of the less positive moments included what might’ve been the breaking point for Tyler Breeze, a Pele Kick by AJ Styles that the announcers claimed missed its mark, and a pre-show stumble by a former longest reigning SmackDown Champion.

JBL really should invest in some non-slip shoes. Without further delay, here are the 5 botchiest and most outrageous moments from Elimination Chamber 2017.

#5 Camera shy German announcers

When the show began, there was the usual sequence of the English announcers introducing the Spanish announce team. With an ever-expanding international reach, there’s also usually an introduction to another foreign team at ringside. That team in the opening was the German duo, who apparently missed their cue.

Poor Tim Haber treated us all to a long, awkward gaze before he finally attempted a stutter of a start. Even when he did begin, he caught himself and stopped briefly again. Calvin Knie offered a finger point to make sure his pal finally started talking.