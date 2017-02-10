WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 Predictions

The Elimination Chamber is right around the corner, so it's time to start making predictions.

@BR_Doctor by Chris Mueller

Who will survive the unforgiving steel structure this Sunday night?

WWE's annual Elimination Chamber pay-per-view is on Sunday, which means it's time to start speculating about who will leave the event with a check in the win column. WWE.com has seven matches confirmed for Sunday's SmackDown Live-branded PPV, including the main event inside the titular Elimination Chamber for the WWE Championship.

John Cena will defend against AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, The Miz, Bray Wyatt and Baron Corbin, and whoever leaves the cage with the belt will go on to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 33.

Alexa Bliss will defend the women's title against Naomi, Natalya will face Nikki Bella in a grudge match and Becky Lynch will battle Mickie James in his first PPV bout since returning to the company. Having three women's contests on one card shows just how far the division has come over the past two years.

American Alpha will put their Tag Team Championships on the line against five other teams in a Tag Team Turmoil match. Heath Slater and Rhyno, The Ascension, The Vaudevillains, Breezango and The Usos will all be vying for the titles held by Chad Gable and Jason Jordan.

Orton will face Luke Harper to see which Wyatt Family member is the best, and Dolph Ziggler will take on Apollo Crews and Kalisto in a handicap match. Let's go through each bout and see who is the most likely to be victorious on Sunday night.

#1 Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper

Harper has finally branched out from Wyatt, but he is still involved with The Wyatt Family thanks to his feud with Orton. As the former protege and the newest addition to the group respectively, Orton and Harper have an easy feud to write.

Orton won the Rumble and will go on to face whoever leaves Elimination Chamber with the title on Sunday, so he doesn't need this win. Harper is the one who is trying to take his own path and therefore needs the victory more.

WWE rarely goes the logical direction of a storyline these days. While Harper deserves and needs this more, Orton is going to walk away with his hand raised.

Prediction: Orton wins.