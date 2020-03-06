WWE Elimination Chamber 2020: Matches, Card, Predictions, Date, Start Time, Location, Tickets, When and Where to Watch, & More

WWE is here with their next pay-per-view event already, and it is the last stop that they make on the Road to WrestleMania before the biggest show of the year. If it feels like there has been no time between WWE Elimination Chamber and WWE Super ShowDown, it's because there has not been. In fact, the Saudi Arabian event took place only last week.

Already though, a new card has taken shape for WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 with plenty of exciting matches. In this article, we will take a look at all the matches and the Elimination Chamber predictions, while also providing a guide on how you can watch the last WWE pay-per-view before WrestleMania 36.

Without any further ado, let's get into it.

Where will WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 be held?

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 will take place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Elimination Chamber 2020 Location:

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, The United States of America.

What date is Elimination Chamber 2020 taking place?

The Elimination Chamber 2020 event will take place on March 8th, 2020 in the United States.

Depending on your location, Elimination Chamber 2020 will start on different dates.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 Date:

8th March 2020 (United States)

8th March 2020 (United Kingdom)

9th March 2020 (India)

9th March 2020 (Australia)

Elimination Chamber 2020 Start Time

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 starts at 7 PM EST. It is expected that the show will have the usual one-hour Kick-Off Show, which will start at 6 PM.

It is important to remember that the day of the Elimination Chamber is the day that Daylight Savings starts in the United States. So, all times are going to be different than they have been for the past four months.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 Start Time (Main Card)

7 PM EST (USA)

4 PM PST (Pacific Time)

11 PM GMT (United Kingdom)

4:30 AM IST (Indian Time) (9th March)

10 AM ACT (Australia) (9th March)

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 Start Time (Kick-Off Show):

6 PM EST (USA)

3 PM PST (Pacific Time)

10 PM GMT (United Kingdom)

3:30 AM IST (Indian Time) (9th March)

9 AM ACT (Australia) (9th March)

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 Predictions and Match Card

While there might be one or two more matches on the card, the announced matches are as follows at Elimination Chamber 2020.

#1 Elimination Chamber Match for RAW Women's Championship Match at WrestleMania 36: Natalya vs Shayna Baszler vs Liv Morgan vs Ruby Riott vs Sarah Logan vs Asuka

Women's Elimination Chamber Match

The WWE RAW Women's Championship is certainly worth a lot, and all six of these women will be putting their bodies on the line in this horrifying structure to showcase exactly that.

While Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, and Sarah Logan seem to have a feud of their own as the former Riott Squad, Shayna Baszler is the one who apparently has the most momentum heading into this. Natalya is obviously more than capable, and Asuka is a formidable competitor, but it is Shayna Baszler who is ready to 'chew', possibly quite literally, through all the other competitors to get to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36.

Prediction: Shayna Baszler

#2 WWE Intercontinental Championship 3-on-1 Handicap Match: Braun Strowman (c) vs Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, and Sami Zayn

Braun Strowman vs Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, and Cesaro

With both Cesaro and Sami Zayn helping Shinsuke Nakamura in this 3-on-1 Handicap Match against the monstrous Braun Strowman, this seems like a foregone conclusion against the Monster Among Men.

However, as Strowman has proved previously, there are very few things that can keep him down. With that in mind, it is likely that he will be able to retain the title.

Prediction: Braun Strowman

Aleister Black vs AJ Styles

Aleister Black vs AJ Styles

There are very few matches where a WWE audience member can almost be sure that there will be interference, but this seems to be one of those matches. Aleister Black and AJ Styles have been feuding for some time, but Styles has also made a mistake of picking a fight with the one man that you do not want coming after you.

It appears that The Undertaker and AJ Styles are heading to WrestleMania, and with that in mind, this could be Undertaker's moment to interrupt and distract Styles, helping Aleister Black to come away with the win.

Prediction: Aleister Black

#4 WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match: Street Profits (c) vs Seth Rollins and Murphy

Street Profits vs Seth Rollins and Murphy

The Monday Night Messiah might have founded one of the more dominating factions currently on WWE RAW, but this is one fight which he might lose. With an interference from Kevin Owens seeing Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford pick up tag team gold on RAW, it is unlikely that they will lose it again so soon.

Seth Rollins might have a bigger problem on his hand in the shape of Kevin Owens, heading into WrestleMania.

Prediction: Street Profits

#5 United States Championship Match: Andrade (c) vs Humberto Carrillo

Andrade vs Humberto Carrillo

This is a feud that is apparently refusing to end. With Andrade having come out on top so far, after his Wellness Policy Violation, it is expected that he might lose the United States title. With both Angel Garza and Rey Mysterio in the mix, this is a difficult match to predict, but it appears that Andrade will have to work hard to retain the title.

Prediction: Humberto Carrillo

#6 Elimination Chamber Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships: John Morrison and The Miz (c) vs The New Day, The Usos, Heavy Machinery, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler, and Lucha House Party

Elimination Chamber

In what many are considering to be the highlight match of the night, this certainly has some internal feuds within it. New Day and The Usos are old rivals, and Otis is certainly not happy with the way Dolph Ziggler has been conducting himself.

However, with Miz and Morrison only recently winning the title, it seems unlikely that there will be any change in this match.

Prediction: The Miz and John Morrison

How to watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 in the US & UK?

In the United States, Elimination Chamber 2020 can be streamed on WWE Network. It can also be bought via the traditional means of a pay-per-view.

In the United Kingdom, Elimination Chamber can be watched live on the WWE Network or can be watched on BT Sport Box Office.

How, when, and where to watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 in India?

In India, Elimination Chamber can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 1 HD in English and Sony Ten 3 and Ten 3 HD in Hindi at 4:30 AM on 9th March 2020 for the main card. The event can also be streamed on the WWE Network.