WWE Elimination Chamber 2020: Why Asuka needs to win the Elimination Chamber match (Opinion)

Women's Elimination Chamber match to decide the #1 Contender for Raw Women's Championship

The final pay-per-view stop before WrestleMania 36, Elimination Chamber, is set to see Natalya, Liv Morgan, Shayna Baszler, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan and Asuka lock horns inside the demonic structure after which the pay-per-view has been named. The winner would go on to face The Man, Becky Lynch, at WrestleMania 36 for the RAW Women's Championship.

It is worth noting that Becky Lynch was the main-event attraction of WrestleMania 35, wherein she became "Becky Two Belts" by defeating Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat Match in the first-ever all-women event match at The Grandest Stage Of Them All. Considering the historic nature of the match and the stature which Becky Lynch still holds in the company, WWE would want the match for RAW Women's Championship to feel grand.

The feud between Shayna Baszler and Becky Lynch has been built up to bloody extents

Keeping this in mind, rumors have suggested that Shayna Baszler has been earmarked as the one to face Lynch at WrestleMania 36 since the former is seen as a monster heel. Their rivalry could be traced back to Survivor Series 2019 where Baszler went on to defeat Becky Lynch and Bayley in the Triple Threat bout between the three champions. The feud reached a whole new level when on February 10, 2020 episode of RAW when The Queen Of Spades attacked Becky, biting the back of her neck brutally.

Considering the bloody nature of the build-up for this feud, Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler need to be a part of the feud for RAW Women's Championship leading up to WrestleMania. Logically, that would mean predictably giving Baszler the victory at Elimination Chamber. Although the move seems logical, it completely takes away the element of surprise from the contest at the Elimination Chamber.

Asuka has seen a resurgence in the recent months as a heel with her feud against Becky Lynch

Alternatively, there is one name in the list of women competing at Elimination Chamber, who would make the RAW Women's Championship match at WrestleMania more lucrative and grandiose with her presence. That name is Asuka.

One-half of WWE Women's Tag Team Championship along with Kairi Sane as part of The Kabuki Warriors, Asuka, has seen a peculiar resurgence in recent months. It was believed that the potential of one of the most dominant Superstars in the history of NXT had been destroyed in the main roster. However, in recent months, with her heel turn and rivalry with Becky Lynch, The Empress Of Tomorrow has gradually built her credibility as one of the toughest competitors in the women's division.

Furthermore, Shayna Baszler is a relative newcomer on the big stage. Although she holds the potential to be one of the most decorated female Superstars in WWE in the future, at the moment, entrusting her with such a big feud right at the beginning of her main roster career might be a bit too much. Hence, inserting someone like Asuka into the frame could give more strength to this match and help in protecting Baszler for the future.

Therefore, to remove the predictableness of the match at Elimination Chamber and to elevate the RAW Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 36, Asuka should emerge victorious in the Elimination Chamber match to determine the #1 contender.